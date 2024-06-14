MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs OMA: England bowls out Oman for fourth lowest score in T20 World Cups

While this is Oman’s lowest ever total in T20Is, this is the lowest England has bowled an opposition for in T20 World Cups.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 01:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Jofra Archer celebrates after taking the wicket of Oman’s captain Aqib Ilyas.
England’s Jofra Archer celebrates after taking the wicket of Oman’s captain Aqib Ilyas. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England’s Jofra Archer celebrates after taking the wicket of Oman’s captain Aqib Ilyas. | Photo Credit: AP

England bowled out Oman for 47, a record score for both teams in contrasting ways during their T20 World Cup encounter in Antigua on Thursday.

While this is Oman’s lowest ever total in T20Is (previous low - 78 vs Nepal, 2022), this is the lowest England has bowled out an opposition for in T20 World Cups.

This is also the third lowest total ever in T20 World Cup history.

Lowest totals against England in T20 World Cups:

1) Oman - 47 all out, Antigua, 2024

2) West Indies - 55 all out, Dubai, 2021

3) Afghanistan - 80 all out, Colombo, 2012

Lowest score in T20 World Cups

1) Netherlands - 39 all out vs Sri Lanka, Chattogram, 2014

2) Uganda - 39 all out vs West Indies, Providence, 2024

3) Netherlands - 44 all out vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 2021

4) Oman - 47 all out vs England, Antigua, 2024

5) West Indies - 55 all out vs England, Dubai, 2021

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

England /

Oman

