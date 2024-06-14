England bowled out Oman for 47, a record score for both teams in contrasting ways during their T20 World Cup encounter in Antigua on Thursday.
While this is Oman’s lowest ever total in T20Is (previous low - 78 vs Nepal, 2022), this is the lowest England has bowled out an opposition for in T20 World Cups.
This is also the third lowest total ever in T20 World Cup history.
Lowest totals against England in T20 World Cups:
1) Oman - 47 all out, Antigua, 2024
2) West Indies - 55 all out, Dubai, 2021
3) Afghanistan - 80 all out, Colombo, 2012
Lowest score in T20 World Cups
1) Netherlands - 39 all out vs Sri Lanka, Chattogram, 2014
2) Uganda - 39 all out vs West Indies, Providence, 2024
3) Netherlands - 44 all out vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 2021
4) Oman - 47 all out vs England, Antigua, 2024
5) West Indies - 55 all out vs England, Dubai, 2021
Latest on Sportstar
- EURO 2024: Biggest margins of victory in European Championships before tournament in Germany
- England vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: ENG begins 48-run chase with a six on first ball
- ENG vs OMA: England bowls out Oman for fourth lowest score in T20 World Cups
- Euro 2024: List of official match balls for European Championship
- T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of teams eliminated from Super Eight qualification
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE