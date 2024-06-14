ENG vs OMA: England bowls out Oman for fourth lowest score in T20 World Cups

England bowled out Oman for 47, a record score for both teams in contrasting ways during their T20 World Cup encounter in Antigua on Thursday.

While this is Oman’s lowest ever total in T20Is (previous low - 78 vs Nepal, 2022), this is the lowest England has bowled out an opposition for in T20 World Cups.

This is also the third lowest total ever in T20 World Cup history.

Lowest totals against England in T20 World Cups:

1) Oman - 47 all out, Antigua, 2024

2) West Indies - 55 all out, Dubai, 2021

3) Afghanistan - 80 all out, Colombo, 2012

Lowest score in T20 World Cups

1) Netherlands - 39 all out vs Sri Lanka, Chattogram, 2014

2) Uganda - 39 all out vs West Indies, Providence, 2024

3) Netherlands - 44 all out vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 2021

4) Oman - 47 all out vs England, Antigua, 2024

5) West Indies - 55 all out vs England, Dubai, 2021