India beat South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday.

While Virat Kohli won the Player of the Match for his 76 off 59 balls, Jasprit Bumrah was awarded Player of the Tournament for his 15 wickets in eight matches.

Here is the list of all winners of the T20 World Cup 2024:

Player of the match - Virat Kohli (India)

Player of the tournament - Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz finished the tournament with most runs - 281 in eight innings at a strike rate of over 124. Rohit Sharma was second in the list with 257 runs at a strike rate of 156.70.

Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi was the joint highest wicket-taker with along with India’s Arshdeep Singh - 17 wickets.