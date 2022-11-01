It was a case of one Rahul supporting another. Dravid, the Indian coach, emphatically backed opener K.L. Rahul, who is yet to fire in the current ICC Twenty20 World Cup.

“He is a fantastic player and has a proven track record. These things happen in a T20 game sometimes. It has not been that easy for the top-order batsmen. In the practice game against Australia with Mitchell Starc and Patrick Cummins, he batted superbly (57). Just hoping it all clicks together over the next three or four games,” Dravid said in a press-conference ahead of Wednesday’s ICC T20 World Cup game against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval.

Further elaborating about the opener, the coach added: “He has got a strong back-foot game which is obviously required in these conditions. So yeah, we are pretty confident and happy with the way he is hitting it.”

Dravid admitted that even if Jasprit Bumrah was missed, the other bowlers have improved and performed, especially Arshdeep Singh. The coach was also quick to point out that it is tough to pass an instant judgement on Dinesh Karthik, considering he bats low down the order and has to play a ‘high-risk’ game.

As for the intrusion into Virat Kohli’s room at Perth, a video of which did the social-media rounds, Dravid said it was disappointing, and the relevant authorities have been informed.

Shakib weighs in

Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan reiterated that India is the favourite: “They are here to win the World Cup. If we beat them, it will be an upset, and we will try to create that.” The Bangladesh captain also lauded the lone Indian - coach S. Sriram - in his team’s corner: “Sriram has done well, and in this short term, he has done very well for our young side.”