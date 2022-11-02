IND 1/0 IN 1 OVER

Taskin to Rahul first ball. Two slips in place. Beaten! Hard length outside off and Rahul prods and misses as the ball flies to the keeper. He would have had his heart in his mouth there, a golden duck is not something he can afford right now. Fuller next ball outside off and Rahul shoulder arms. Beaten twice in three balls! This shapes away late from Rahul, who misses. He lets the ball go again outside off next ball. Four dots in a row. Finally connects as Rahul pushes this to mid-off for a quick single. India off the mark after five balls. Rohit defends this one solidly to end the over.