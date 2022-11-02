Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Bangladesh from the Adelaide Oval.
Shakib continues. Rahul gets a couple first ball and brings up his 31-ball half-century. OUT! Gone next ball. This was short and turning away outside leg. Rahul goes back and want to pull this behind but gets a top edge and taken by the short fine-leg fielder. KL Rahul c Mustafizur Rahman b Shakib Al Hasan 50(32b, 6x4, 4x6).
Shoriful bowls his second over. Full and Kohli times this to perfection off the front-foot and past mid-off for a boundary down the ground. SIX! Rahul has smashed this over deep midwicket for a 96m six and Shoriful has also over-stepped which means free-hit coming up for Rahul. Next ball is wide full toss outside off and another extra run for India. SIX! Full outside off and Rahul is carved this with skill over backward point for another maximum. FOUR! Slower one slanting across the stmps and Rahul carves this behind point for four more. Driven down the ground for a single and he keeps strike.
Shakib into the attack. Short and Rahul rocks back and pulls this to wide long-on for a couple. FOUR! This is too short from Shakib and Rahul pulls this to the midwicket boundary for four runs. Ten runs from Shakib’s first over.
Taskin bowls out in the seventh over. Full and driven through the covers for a single. Pushed through the covers by Kohli for a couple more. Hard length outside off and Kohli gets on his toes and with open face of the bat guides this to the slip fielder. Room outside off, Kohli whips this hard and well stopped at cover and it’s another dot. Tucked away for a single on the leg-side. Kohli now is the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. Rahul keeps strike with a last-ball single.
Mustafizur Rahman into the attack. Starts off from over the wicket to Rahul. Good length on middle and Rahul defends it back to the bowler. A couple of runs next ball. Beaten! Angling away across the stumps and Rahul is beaten on the drive. He looks to drive another full delivery but only gets an inside edge behind square-leg for a single. FOUR! Another outside edge and another boundary for Kohli. He pokes at this good length ball that angles across the stumps and it beats the diving slip fielder and runs away to the third man fence.
Taskin bowls this third in the PowerPlay. FOUR! Full and Kohli drives, over cover and point, and finds the boundary on the off-side. FOUR! This is lucky as Kohli gets an edge on the drive again and this flies over the slips for four more. Three dots after the first two lucky boundaries. Another dot to end the over.
Hasan Mahmud into the attack. OUT! Rohit Sharma is gone! Short ball on off-stump and he uppercuts this only as far as the backward point fielder. Hasan has made amends for his dropped catch in the last over. Rohit Sharma c Yasir Ali b Hasan Mahmud 2(8b). Kohli is in next and starts off with a quick single first ball. FOUR! Rahul slashes at this wide outside off and gets an edge that runs away to the third man boundary for four runs. SIX! Much more convincing and this has gone all the way! Back of a length and Rahul plays a delectable square cut over cover for a flat six.
Taskin continues. Three dots to start with as Rohit struggles with the ball moving around. Dropped! Rohit pulls this straight to the man at deep square leg and gets a reprieve as the fielder drops a sitter and Taskin is livid. Two more dots to end the over. Bangladesh right on the money in the PowerPlay.
Left-arm quick Shoriful Islam from the other end. Full on the legs and Rahul drives this straight to mid-off. Pushed to point next ball. Shoriful has over-stepped and free-hit coming up for Rahul. Full on the legs and Rahul tries to flick this on leg-side and misses. Free-hit wasted! Good length ball tucked away to fine-leg for a single. Rohit gets another single at fine-leg. SIX! Rahul picks this length ball up and deposits it over deep square-leg for a maximum.
Taskin to Rahul first ball. Two slips in place. Beaten! Hard length outside off and Rahul prods and misses as the ball flies to the keeper. He would have had his heart in his mouth there, a golden duck is not something he can afford right now. Fuller next ball outside off and Rahul shoulder arms. Beaten twice in three balls! This shapes away late from Rahul, who misses. He lets the ball go again outside off next ball. Four dots in a row. Finally connects as Rahul pushes this to mid-off for a quick single. India off the mark after five balls. Rohit defends this one solidly to end the over.
Rohit and Rahul are out to open the innings for India. Both have struggled so far in the tournament and will hope to get some runs under their belt.
And the rain has stopped minutes before play. The teams are out for the national anthems. News coming in that 38,000 tickets have been sold for this game so expect a loud Adelaide crowd today.
It is raining in Adelaide currently and the match could be delayed.
Suryakumar Yadav needs 65 runs to become only the second batter in the world to score 1000 runs or more in a calendar year. He currently has 935 runs in T20Is in 2022, the most this year. Mohammad Rizwan was the first batter to score 1000 runs or more in a year in T20Is, with a tally of 1326 in 2021.
Rohit Sharma needs four sixes to complete 500 sixes in international cricket. Rohit currently has 496 sixes across formats, only behind Chris Gayle, who has 553.
Virat Kohli needs 16 runs to become the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. He currently has 1001 runs, behind Mahela Jayawardene’s tally of 1016.
Axar is back in the Playing XI, after he was swapped with Deepak Hooda for the last game against South Africa. Dinesh Karthik is fit and remains part of the XI. So, Rishabh Pant continues to warm the bench.
Bangladesh wins the toss and elects to bowl first. Soumya Sarkar is out and Shoriful Islam is in for Bangladesh.
Netherlands has beaten Zimbabwe by five wickets in the first Super 12 Group 2 match earlier in the day at the same venue. It is the first win for the Dutch in the Super 12 stage.
The toss is coming up shortly at the Adelaide Oval at 1:00 PM IST. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur. Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury.Reserves: Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin