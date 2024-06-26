IND vs ENG Semifinal, T20 World Cup 2024: ‘We want to treat this as just another game,’ says Rohit Sharma

India’s win over Australia on Monday in the Super Eight game saw Rohit Sharma come into form. The victory also played a big role in ushering Australia’s exit from the tournament.

India captain Rohit paused and smiled when asked for one big takeaway from India’s fine performance against Australia. “(The big takeaway is) That the Australian team is no more in the tournament,” Rohit said.

Australia has been a tough nut to crack for India. The side has outgunned India in the 2023 Cricket World Cup final and the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final.

To get a win over a quality side has given the Indians a great boost in confidence, Rohit said. “Australia is a great side - that is why they have won so many championships. We can take a lot of confidence from our win. This format is all about confidence,” Rohit said.

The skipper was pleased to have found his attacking instinct in St. Lucia.

“I have been trying to do this for a number of years, which is to put pressure on the bowlers. In this format, when you put the opposition under pressure, things fall apart. This was greatly satisfying, especially since the result went in our favour,” Rohit said.

For a little over a decade now, India has faltered in the knockout stages of ICC events. The trick this time around is to forget the past and take it one step at a time, Rohit said.

“We want to treat this as just another game. We don’t want to think about what lies ahead, what is the context of this game, or the past. Everyone knows it is a semifinal, but we don’t want to keep talking about it. The group is in a good frame of mind. We’re enjoying each other’s success and company. It is important to carry on in this same mindset,” Rohit said.