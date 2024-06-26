MagazineBuy Print

AFG vs SA, T20 World Cup Semifinal Reserve Day rules explained: What happens if Afghanistan vs South Africa is affected by rain?

In the case of bad weather affecting the first semifinal between Afghanistan and South Africa, Sportstar takes you through the regulations regarding the reserve day.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 18:15 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent.
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent. | Photo Credit: RICARDO MAZALAN/ AP
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent. | Photo Credit: RICARDO MAZALAN/ AP

Afghanistan and South Africa are on the cusp of history, sitting one win away from a maiden appearance in the T20 World Cup final, and will lock horns in the first semifinal in Trinidad on Thursday.

The Proteas remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all seven of its games but it will face a tough test against the Afghan Atalan which is coming into the game on the back of two consecutive wins against Australia and Bangladesh.

In the case of bad weather affecting the game, Sportstar takes you through the regulations regarding the reserve day:

Does the Afghanistan vs South Africa semifinal have a reserve day?

If rain plays spoilsport during the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal between Afghanistan and South Africa. being held in Trinidad, there is a reserve day in place the following day.

When will the game move over to the reserve day?

The first semifinal between Afghanistan and South Africa has an additional 60 minutes of play on the day if proceedings are delayed by bad weather. Once this time is used up, the play will move over to the reserve day.

How much time will be allocated during the reserve day?

A further 190 minutes of play is scheduled for the first semifinal at Trinidad. Play will start at 2pm local time.

Will each team bat the full 20 overs if the play moves to the reserve day?

If a shortened game in the first semifinal is carried over to the reserve day, the game will remain truncated, rather than the full quota of twenty overs per innings being completed.

What happens if the match gets abandoned due to rain on both days?

If the weather plays spoilsport during the semifinal, the team that finished first during the Super Eight stage will progress to the final. 

