T20 World Cup

India vs Netherlands where to watch: live streaming info and what time does IND vs NED T20 World Cup match start?

Team Sportstar
26 October, 2022 16:13 IST
Virat Kohli starred with the bat as India beat Pakistan.

Virat Kohli starred with the bat as India beat Pakistan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India will take on the Netherlands in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match in Sydney on Thursday. After the euphoric high of the last-ball four-wicket victory over Pakistan at Melbourne, Rohit Sharma’s men have to quickly get on with their campaign.

Here’s all you need to know about the IND v NED game.

Where is the India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match happening?

The India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time is the toss for India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match?

The toss for India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match is at 12.00 pm IST.

What time does the India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match start?

The India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match starts at 12.30 pm IST.

Which channel will show the India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match on Thursday?

The India v Netherlands match will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch Live Streaming of India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match on Thursday?

The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be LIVE streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

