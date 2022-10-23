Where is the India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match happening?

The India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time is the toss for India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match?

The toss for India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match is at 1.00 pm IST.

What time does the India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match start?

The India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match starts at 1.30 pm IST

Which channel will show the India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday?

The India v Pakistan match will be televised on Star Sports Network

Where can I watch Live Streaming of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

What happened when India and Pakistan last met?

India and Pakistan last met at the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai, where both teams won a match each.

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Arashdeep Singh

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf