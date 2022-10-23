T20 World Cup

IND vs PAK Live Streaming Info: When and Where to Watch India Pakistan T20 World Cup match Live Online, TV

IND vs PAK Live Streaming Info: Get the Live Telecast Details, When and Where to Watch Info as India takes on Pakistan in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup.

Team Sportstar
23 October, 2022 06:06 IST
Virat Kohli flexes his muscles as KL Rahul watches in awe during a practice session ahead of India’s clash against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli flexes his muscles as KL Rahul watches in awe during a practice session ahead of India’s clash against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP

Where is the India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match happening?

The India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time is the toss for India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match?

The toss for India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match is at 1.00 pm IST.

What time does the India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match start?

The India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match starts at 1.30 pm IST

Which channel will show the India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday?

The India v Pakistan match will be televised on Star Sports Network 

Where can I watch Live Streaming of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday? 

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

What happened when India and Pakistan last met?

India and Pakistan last met at the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai, where both teams won a match each.

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Arashdeep Singh

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

