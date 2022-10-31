T20 World Cup Group 2 qualification scenarios: How will India qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals

India’s loss to South Africa in a Super 12 2022 T20 World Cup game in Perth has dented Pakistan’s hopes of reaching last four. Although well placed on second spot, Rohit Sharma’s men can’t afford to take it easy either, with Bangladesh closing in on its heels.

Here are the possible qualification scenarios.

Is South Africa assured of a place in the semifinals?

South Africa’s five-wicket win over India in Perth means it jumps to the top spot in the group on five points. South Africa’s Net Run Rate of +2.772, thanks to a 104-run win over Bangladesh, means it is now clear favourite to qualify in the group.

Are India’s semifinal hopes in jeopardy after the South Africa defeat?

Not quite, not yet anyway. The Sunday defeat against South Africa means India’s November 2 clash against Bangladesh in Adelaide assumes larger significance for Rohit Sharma’s men. Should India win, it will have a foot in the semifinals, with Zimbabwe awaiting it in Sunday’s fifth and final group game. But a win for Bangladesh would put it two points clear of India with just one game to play. India is currently second with four points and a NRR of +0.844. Bangladesh is close on its heels with four points but its NRR is -1.533.

Can Pakistan still reach the last four stage?

South Africa’s win over India has made life difficult for Babar Azam’s men. Two defeats, both off the final ball (vs India, Zimbabwe), have also dented Pakistan’s hopes.

And what about Zimbabwe?

Zimbabwe’s one-run win over Pakistan gave it a chance, but the loss to Bangladesh means it will take something remarkable for it to finish in the top two from here.

Remaining Group 2 Fixtures

2 November: Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

2 November: India v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

3 November: Pakistan v South Africa, SCG, Sydney

6 November: South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

6 November: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

6 November: Zimbabwe v India, MCG, Melbourne