IND vs AUS HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup warm-up: India beats Australia by six runs, Shami picks three wickets in thrilling final over
I thought we batted well, towards the end we could have added 10-15 runs more. We always want a set batter to stay till the end, SKY did it, overall a great batting effort with nice bounce, was a pitch where you can trust your shots. You got to be smart with batting on grounds like these. You can’t forget to push the balls into the gaps, scoring 8-9 runs in an over can be quite an effective plan. It was a great practice game for us. There is room for improvement, but I want more consistency from the bowlers. You need to keep things simple and hit the deck hard. Overall a good game for us, they had a decent partnership and that put us under pressure . He (Shami) is coming back after a long time, so we wanted to give him an over. Wanted to give him a challenge and let him bowl the final over, and you saw what he did.
Well, well! Shami to bowl the final over for India. Australia needs 11 to win.
Cummin whips a fuller ball first-up to find two runs through wide long-on. Yorker from Shami and Cummins sends it down to long-on and gets two runs. Shami to Cummins, OUT! A one-handed ripper from Virat Kohli at long-on! Ashton Agar on strike. Bouncer from Shami outside the off-stump and Agar swings and fails to connect. The batter set off for a bye and Karthik lobs the ball to Shami who hits the stumps. Team hat-trick! Shami smashes Inglis’ stumps with a searing yorker. FOUR WICKETS IN FOUR BALLS! Shami returns with a bang. Shami cleans up Richardson as India beats Australia by six runs.
Pat Cummins c Kohli b Mohammed Shami 7 (6b); Ashton Agar run out (†Karthik/Mohammed Shami) 0 (1b); Josh Inglis b Mohammed Shami 1 (3b); Kane Richardson b Mohammed Shami 0 (1b)
Harshal to Finch, OUT! Bowled him. Harshal goes wide of the crease and sends in a dipping yorker to rattle the timber. Josh Inglis is in next. Inglis pushes one quickly onto the on-side and sets off on a quick single and it’s a direct-hit at the striker’s end. Virat Kohli with a superb pick-up and throw and Tim David is runout! Pat Cummins comes in and gets off the mark with a single. Harshal with another slower-ball and Inglis nearly scoops up the reverse-sweep to Karthik. Excellent over from Harshal and it leaves Australia needing 11 runs from the final over.
Aaron Finch b HV Patel 79 (54b 7x4 3x6); Tim David run out (Kohli) 5 (2b 1x4)
Leg-cutter from Arshdeep to start and Finch dabs it down to deep backward point for a single. Arshdeep to Stoinis, OUT! Short ball from Arshdeep and Stoinis pulls it straight to Kohli at deep mid-wicket. Tim David is in at 6. Arshdeep misses the yorker and Finch moves to the off-side and wallops him over wide long-on for SIX. Arshdeep hits the blockhole but David gets a faint edge past the keeper for FOUR.
Marcus Stoinis c Kohli b Arshdeep Singh 7 (7b 1x4)
Ashwin tosses one into the slot and Stoinis muscles a cracking sweep through mid-wicket for FOUR. 10 runs from the over and Australia needs 29 runs from the last three.
Bhuvneshwar beats Finch with a sharp delivery off the deck outside the off-stump. A single to follow. Bhuvneshwar to Maxwell, OUT! Fine length from Bhuvneshwar and the ball sits up from the legnth to clip the outside-edge through to Karthik. Marcus Stoinis in at 5.
Glenn Maxwell c †Karthik b Kumar 23 (16b 4x4)
Chahal loops a couple of deliveries towards middle-and-leg and Maxwell brings out the paddle-sweeps. Slower-ball from Chahal and Maxwell hits it straight back to the bowler and it is dropped! A sitter in the end and Chahal was probably not ready for it. He tosses one outside the off-stump and Maxwell slog-sweeps the ball over midwicket for FOUR.
Arshdeep returns. Slower-ball with a hint of width and Finch slices it past backward point for FOUR and brings up his half-century. Much needed knock for the Australian skipper who has been under a bit of a lull with the bat for a while now. Arshdeep strays to the pads and Finch whips the ball through cow-corner for FOUR. 17 runs from the over.
Chahal attempts to cramp up Maxwell but ends up giving room for the batter to drive the ball aerially over cover for FOUR. OH, Maxi! He attempts a reverse-sweep and the ball hits the top-edge and rebounds straight to his right eye. No helmet on and Maxwell’s right eye appears red already. He continues after a brief check by the physios and more importantly has a helmet on now. In the slot and Maxwell carves the ball inside-out once again over cover for FOUR. FOUR more as Maxwell slaps another full delivery through extra cover.
Hardik keeps it tight around the stumps upon return. Maxwell glides a straight delivery down to third-man for a single. Excellent over from Hardik as he mixes up his lengths and pace to concede just five from the over.
Yuzvendra Chahal enters the attack. Chahal to Smith, OUT! Cleans him up. Smith steps out by making room and Chahal sends down quicker one to shatter the stumps. Smith also tumbles in the process and departs. Maxwell in at 4. Dropped! Maxwell errs by moving to the backfoot against Chahal’s slider. A thick-edge falls to Karthik who fails to latch onto it.
Steven Smith b Chahal 11 (12b 1x6)
Harshal overpitches and Finch nonchalantly flicks it over square-leg for SIX. Smith joins his skipper with an equally pleasing stroke as he flicks a quicker delivery from outside the off-stump over mid-wicket for SIX.
Proper defensive bowling from Ashwin who cramps up Smith and Finche yet again. Just the three singles from another over.
Hardik is back into the attack. He rushes one onto Finch’s ribs. He gets off strike with a leg bye. Hardik squares up Finch with a straight delivery that skids on off the deck between Finch’s blade and the stumps. Hardik angles the ball in and Finch easily glides it past fine leg for FOUR.
Ashwin returns and forces Finch and Smith onto the backfoot. Just the five runs from the over.
Bhuvneshwar returns. Marsh lobs the ball over mid-on for FOUR. BANG! Length from Bhuvneshwar and Marsh clobbers it over long-on for a massive SIX. Bhuvneswar to Marsh, OUT! Chopped on. Bhuvneshwar keeps a finer line this time and Marsh drags the ball back to the stumps while attempting to cut it through point. Steve Smith in at 3.
Mitchell Marsh b Kumar 35 (18b 4x4 2x6)
R Ashwin into the attack. A loose ball down the leg-side and Ashwin concedes five wides. Ashwin drops short outside the off-stump and Finch stands tall and lofts it over cover for FOUR. Ashwin overpitches and Finch muscles the ball through extra cover for FOUR.
Harshal Patel into the attack. Short and a hint of room and Finch pushes the ball through extra coer for FOUR. Length from Harshal and Finch muscles it over square-leg for SIX. Harshal with a decent finish to the over as he beats Finch’s outside-edge twice to leave the Australian skipper groaning.
Hardik replaces Bhuvneshwar. Length on offer and Finch guides the ball over cover for FOUR. Straighter this time and Finch gets a leading edge down to deep point for a single. Edged and FOUR. A probing nip-backer from Hardik and Marsh gets a sharp outside-edge that races through the wide slip region for a boundary. Short ball and Marsh gets a top-edge for SIX.
Arshdeep Singh into the attack. Impressive start from Arshdeep against Finch. Beats the bat with a sharp delivery that cuts across. Three dots and Arshdeep brings in the inswinger to Finch who gets his bat down in time to save the front pad. Marsh is beaten this time. Marsh expects the inswinger but Arshdeep deftly takes one away. Full from Arshdeep this time and Marsh drives the ball down the ground for FOUR.
Bhuvneshwar starts with a fine line outside the off-stump. Three dots on the trot. Kumar fends wide and Marsh cuts it through point for FOUR. A hint of swing for Bhuvneshwar from the length and Marsh leaves the ball as it moves closely past the off-stump.
Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh open for Australia. Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes the new ball for India.
Kane Richardson: I think it was the first time Suryakumar missed the middle of the bat against us. He’s one of the best batters in the world at the moment, so it was good taking him. I’m not expecting to start, but if anything happens with form or injury, I could be in, just happy to be out in the middle today. The atmosphere is really nice, we’ll go out there and enjoy our stint in the middle, the sun is out and it’s a good batting pitch. Disappointed to play in front of an empty stadium, we usually have it filled for games against India
Full-toss from Richardson and Axar draws it down the ground for a single. Slower-bouncer and Suryakumar steps out and slaps the ball over cover for FOUR and that’s his FIFTY in 31 balls. Richardon to Suryakumar, OUT! Well, what was that? Low full-toss towards the pads and Suryakumar gets a toe-edge off an attempted flick back to the bowler. R Ashwin in at 8. Slower ball on length outside the off-stump and Ashwin punches it over backward point for SIX. Richardson to Ashwin, OUT! Ashwin goes down the ground and finds the long-off fielder as India finishes at 186/7,
Suryakumar Yadav c & b Richardson 50 (33b 6x4 1x6); Ravichandran Ashwin c Maxwell b Richardson 6 (2b 1x6)
Starc keeps it full and straight, prompting the batters to rotate strike with singles. Starc follows up with a huge wide outside the off-stump to Suryakumar. Starc with a fiery bouncer and the ball hits the peak of Suryakumar’s helmet. A bit of a scare but no harm done in the end.
Cummins comes around the wicket and attempts a yorker but Suryakumar shuffles a tad across and sends the ball past Wade for FOUR. In the slot and Suryakumar gloriously lofts the ball over the bowler for SIX.
Karthik lofts Richardson over covers and finds two runs to lead India past 150. Short and wide from Richardson and Karthik slashes it through point for FOUR. Stoinis to Karthik, OUT! Full onto the stumps and Karthik lifts the ball towards deep mid-wicket but finds Maxwell before the ropes.
Dinesh Karthik c Maxwell b Richardson 20 (14b 1x4 1x6)
Stoinis strays to the pads and SKY ramps it over short-fine leg for FOUR. Stoinis takes the pace off from his next set of deliveries and Karthik fails to time the ball to the fence.
Agar fends short and Karthik sees it coming early and moves across to paddle the ball over fine-leg for SIX.
Suryakumar struggles with the dimensions of the ground and fails to clear the off-side fence with a couple of lofted strokes. Richardson to Hardik, OUT! Slower-ball and Hardik parries it straight to the short-third fielder. Dinesh Karthik is in next.
Suryakumar drives the first delivery through cover for a single. POOF! Kohli crunches a fuller ball from Starc past mid-off for FOUR - the sound off the blade was something else. Starc to Kohli, OUT! Short and Kohli holes out to backward square-leg. Steep bounce there and Kohli fails to keep it under his control. Hardik is in at 5.
Virat Kohli c Marsh b Starc 19 (13b 1x4 1x6)
Kohli chips Maxwell and the ball falls just short of the long-off fielder. SKY unleashes his armoury with a brilliant reverse-sweep for FOUR past backward point.
Agar wafts the ball and Kohli steps out to smash him over long-off for SIX. SKY joins the party with a beautiful inside-out shot for FOUR over cover.Similar line and SKY manoeuvers the ball deftly with another inside-out shot through point for FOUR.
Kohli slaps the ball down to long-on for a single. SKY and Kohli exchange strike with successive singles. Seven runs from the over and the players will head to Drinks.
Agar to Rohit, OUT! Rohit miscues the slog-sweep and sends it straight to the deep mid-wicket fielder. Gets the ball out from the full off the toe of his bat and Suryakumar Yadav comes in at 4. Excellent over from Agar, just the three runs from it.
Rohit Sharma c Maxwell b Agar 15 (14b 1x4 1x6)
Maxwell to Rahul, OUT! Short from around the wicket and Rahul swivels to pull the ball straight to deep mid-wicket. Virat Kohli in at 3. Off the mark with a single towards long-off.
KL Rahul c Agar b Maxwell 57 (33b 6x4 3x6) SR: 172.72
Rahul reels in runs through twos as Agar slides the ball into the pads. Rohit flicks one through the on-side for a single. Five runs from the over,
FIFTY for KL Rahul off just 27 balls. Rohit mistimes a slog and Steve Smith fails to latch onto a tough catch while running backwards from mid-on. Short from Maxwell and Rohit pumps the ball over long-on for SIX. Maxwell comes around the wicket and Rohit smacks him down the ground for another FOUR.
Rohit is finally off the mark with a single in the fifth over! Rahul heaves through the line against Cummins but misses out. A wide to follow. Sheer nonchalance, Rahul flicks Cummins with a mere flick for a massive SIX over wide long-on. Cummins sends in a bouncer that hits Rahul on the grille and there is a concussion check.
Short ball to start with and Rahul pumps it to deep mid-wicket for FOUR. KL Rahul clears his leg and moves past the leg-stump and thumps Stoinis down the ground for a massive SIX. Another short ball angling in and Rahul flicks it past Wade for FOUR. Shoddy from Stoinis as he drops another short ball and Rahul bisescts square-leg and deep mid-wicket with a sumptuous pull for FOUR.
Cummins drops short and KL Rahul blasts it over square-leg for SIX. Cummins tails the ball in and Rahul flicks it fine past the keeper for FOUR.
Richardson begins with a wide. Beaten. Rahul attempts to swing through over mid-off but Richardson whiffs past the outside-edge. Richardson follows up with a ball that nip backs into Rahul. Richardson overpitches and Rahul crunches it through extra cover for FOUR. A leg-bye for Rahul. Richardson goes too wide to Rohit and follows up with a ball right in the blockhole.
Starc swings the ball into KL Rahul. He employs a neat punch towards mid-off and gets a single straightaway. Rohit gets a leg bye as Starc skids one high onto the pads. Rahul tucks one down to fine leg for two. Full and across from Starc and Rahul punches him through cover for FOUR. A single to finish the over.
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have walked out for India while Aaron Finch’s men take the field. Mitchell Starc takes the new ball.
While we wait, here’s a look at the First Round match between West Indies and Scotland: WI has won the toss to bowl.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh
Australia XI: Aaron Finch, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitch Starc, Kane Richardson
TOSS: Australia wins toss, to bowl
Rohit Sharma - Just wanted to try out things, we don’t mind batting first and setting a target. We came here early and had a preparatory camp in Perth. These two games will allow us to get into the groove, we want to try out certain things in the two games we have here. I know which bowlers will play in my mind, but it’s important to give them confidence. Few of them are on their first tour of Australia, a fantastic place to play cricket and enjoy while learning the conditions. It’s a privilege, my first time as Indian captain in an ICC tournament and I’ll look to enjoy this.
Aaron Finch - We will bowl, looks like a pretty good pitch and we’d like to chase. We have played a little more cricket in the lead-up to this tournament, we weren’t at our best against England, lost a few more wickets early. David Warner, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa sit out of today’s game.
Tom Moody says: ‘The conditions are overcast, so there might be early swing and seam. The surface is hard, so batters can take some time in to settle and target a short straight boundary. The side boundaries are 82 and 68 metres. Teams batting first average 168.
Mohammed Shami is back, up and running. Visuals show Shami is marking his run-up for practice on the side strip.
Live visuals show Virat Kohli warming up ahead of the match. Kohli had not featured in the two practice matches India had played against Western Australia at the WACA in Perth last week.
Here’s a nice moment from yesterday’s Indian practice session.
While he has been a successful ODI bowler for India, Mohammed Shami has only featured in 17 T20Is for the team since his debut in 2014 and has picked up 18 wickets. Interestingly, this will be Shami’s fourth T20 World Cup for India, having been a part of the squad in 2014, 2016 and in the last edition in 2021.
SQUADS
Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
How can I watch IND vs AUS practice match?
The India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match will be shown LIVE on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar in India from 9:30 AM IST.
India has a selection dilemma concerning its pace bowling when it takes on Pakistan in its first match of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Melbourne next Sunday.
In such a scenario, India’s first practice match against Australia in Brisbane on Monday assumes more importance for head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, who are likely to try out different bowling combinations over the next two warmups. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh likely to be certainties, the toss up for the third seamer’s will be between Mohammad Shami and Harshal Patel.
Shami has replaced Jasprit Bumrah, who is out of the tournament due to a back injury. Shami has not played any cricket for the last three months, having last been part of a tour of England in July. He was part of India’s T20I series against Australia and South Africa but had to be withdrawn after testing positive for Covid-19.
Shami last played a T20I at the 2021 World Cup in the UAE in November. He picked up six wickets from five games at an economy of 8.84 in the tournament. However, he was part of the 2022 IPL title-winning Gujarat Titans and finished as the team’s highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets.
India also has the option of playing Harshal, who will feature in a World Cup for the first time. Harshal only recently recovered from a rib injury that kept him out of action for six weeks and had average returns with the ball during the recent T20I series against Australia. In three matches, he took just one wicket at an economy rate of 12.37.
In India’s second practice match against Western Australia XI, Harshal bowled four overs for 27 and took two wickets. Harshal also gives India a batting option at No. 8.
Death bowling
India’s death bowling has been a concern heading into the event. In all T20s, for which ball-by-ball data is available, Shami has 61 wickets in 77 innings at 10.71. Meanwhile, Harshal has 54 wickets in 69 innings at 10.13 during the same phase.