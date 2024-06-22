MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua

T20 World Cup: Here is all you need to know about the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua where India will take on Bangladesh in its second Super Eight match.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 11:12 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The covers placed on the pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
The covers placed on the pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The covers placed on the pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India and Bangladesh will play their second Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.

The clash will be the seventh match at the venue in this T20 World Cup. The highest score in the six matches is 194 for four by South Africa against USA. England scored 122 runs in 10 overs against Namibia earlier in the tournament, suggesting there will be help for the batters.

The average first innings score at this ground is 132 but its skewed largely due to the low-scoring games between Associate nations here.

T20I STATS AT SIR VIVIAN RICHARDS STADIUM IN ANTIGUA
Matches played: 19
Teams batting first won: 11
Teams batting second won: 8
Average first innings score: 132.83*
Highest score (1st innings): South Africa 194/4 (20 overs) vs USA (2024)
Lowest score (1st innings): Oman 47 all out (13.2 overs) vs England (2024)
* - only for 20-over matches

PITCH REPORT

While the high team totals may suggest tough conditions for the bowlers, the run rate at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium across the six games of this World Cup, has been 8.32 and over 22 runs have been scored per wicket.

Wickets are also frequent at this ground. In the 19 games here, pacers have 131 wickets at an average of just over 19 runs, picking a wicket every 16 balls. Spinners, meanwhile have 85 wickets at an average of 21.31. The economy for both types of bowlers hovers around seven runs an over.

Even in the games played in 2024, pacers have 37 wickets to spinners’ 21.

TOSS FACTOR

The toss does not have a huge impact at this ground. Out of the 19 games, teams winning the toss have won 9 games while the ones losing the toss have registered 10 victories.

On 11 occasions, captains winning the toss have opted to bat. Only six of these 11 teams won the game. The win percentage is lower for winning the toss and fielding first, with teams getting just three triumphs in eight matches.

