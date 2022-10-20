T20 World Cup

India vs Pakistan live streaming info T20 World Cup 2022: where to watch IND vs PAK online, head-to-head record in World Cups and full squads

20 October, 2022 15:45 IST
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) and team captain Babar Azam celebrate after the dismissal of India’s KL Rahul (not pictured) during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. | Photo Credit: AFP

India will take on Pakistan in its 2022 T20 World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Here’s all you need to know about the marquee clash.

WHERE TO WATCH IND vs PAK MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 1:30pm IST. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar .

Here's a look at the results between the sides in World Cups over the years.

50-over World Cup

1992 - India beat Pakistan by 43 runs in Sydney

1996 - India beat Pakistan by 39 runs in Bengaluru

1999 - India beat Pakistan by 47 runs in Manchester

2003 - India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Centurion

2011 - India beat Pakistan by 27 runs in Mohali (Semifinal)

2015 - India beat Pakistan by 76 runs in Adelaide

2019 - India beat Pakistan by 89 runs in Manchester

T20 World Cup

2007 - India beat Pakistan via bowlout (match tied) in Durban

2007 - India beat Pakistan by five runs in Johannesburg (Final)

2012 - India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in Colombo

2014 - India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Dhaka

2016 - India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Kolkata

2021 - Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in Dubai

Full squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

