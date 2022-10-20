India vs Pakistan live streaming info T20 World Cup 2022: where to watch IND vs PAK online, head-to-head record in World Cups and full squads

India will take on Pakistan in its 2022 T20 World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Here’s all you need to know about the marquee clash.

WHERE TO WATCH IND vs PAK MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 1:30pm IST. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar .

Here's a look at the results between the sides in World Cups over the years.

50-over World Cup

1992 - India beat Pakistan by 43 runs in Sydney

1996 - India beat Pakistan by 39 runs in Bengaluru

1999 - India beat Pakistan by 47 runs in Manchester

2003 - India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Centurion

2011 - India beat Pakistan by 27 runs in Mohali (Semifinal)

2015 - India beat Pakistan by 76 runs in Adelaide

2019 - India beat Pakistan by 89 runs in Manchester

T20 World Cup

2007 - India beat Pakistan via bowlout (match tied) in Durban

2007 - India beat Pakistan by five runs in Johannesburg (Final)

2012 - India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in Colombo

2014 - India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Dhaka

2016 - India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Kolkata

2021 - Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in Dubai