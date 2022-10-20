T20 World Cup

India vs Pakistan Melbourne weather forecast: Rain likely to play spoilsport during IND vs PAK at MCG on October 23

India vs Pakistan, Melbourne weather forecast: According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is 80 per cent chance of rain that day, between 1 to 5 mm.

Team Sportstar
20 October, 2022 10:21 IST
20 October, 2022 10:21 IST
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is 80 per cent chance of rain in Melbourne on Sunday, between 1 to 5 mm. 

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is 80 per cent chance of rain in Melbourne on Sunday, between 1 to 5 mm.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India vs Pakistan, Melbourne weather forecast: According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is 80 per cent chance of rain that day, between 1 to 5 mm.

After India’s practice match against New Zealand in Brisbane on Wednesday was rained off, there are now concerns that rain could halt proceedings during India’s 2022 T20 World Cup campaign opener against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is 80 per cent chance of rain that day, between 1 to 5 mm. That said, Melbourne is expected to remain sunny for rest of today with the Bureau of Meteorology stating that there is only 10 per cent chance of rain for remaining of Thursday.

A minimum of five overs is required to constitute a match. It is worth noting there are no reserve days during the group stages, but there are for the semifinals and final.

The last time India and Pakistan met at a T20 World Cup was in 2021, when Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in Dubai. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the standout performer, courtesy a new-ball burst during which he ran through India's top-order.

Super 12
Group 1: Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Group A winners (A1), Group B runners-up (B2)
Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Group B winners (B1), Group A runners-up (A2)

Read more stories on T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Takeaways from practice match and bowling conundrum

WATCH: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Media day - Captains asked about running non-striker out during the tournament

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us