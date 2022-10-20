After India’s practice match against New Zealand in Brisbane on Wednesday was rained off, there are now concerns that rain could halt proceedings during India’s 2022 T20 World Cup campaign opener against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is 80 per cent chance of rain that day, between 1 to 5 mm. That said, Melbourne is expected to remain sunny for rest of today with the Bureau of Meteorology stating that there is only 10 per cent chance of rain for remaining of Thursday.

A minimum of five overs is required to constitute a match. It is worth noting there are no reserve days during the group stages, but there are for the semifinals and final.

The last time India and Pakistan met at a T20 World Cup was in 2021, when Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in Dubai. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the standout performer, courtesy a new-ball burst during which he ran through India's top-order.