IND vs BAN live: Can India still reach T20 World Cup semifinals if it loses to Bangladesh in Adelaide; BAN in front on D/L par score

We are now past the cut-off time for losing overs.

The covers are coming off in Adelaide but the drizzle continues. We are minutes away from losing overs.

Bangladesh got off to a flying start in its 185 chase against India in a 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Bangladesh was 66/0 in seven overs when rain stopped play. Shakib Al Hasan’s men were 17 ahead of the DLS Par score at that stage.

Bangladesh needed 119 runs in 78 balls when bad weather halted proceedings.. A win will keep Bangladesh in contention for a place in the semis. A defeat though does not rule them out, mathematically.

READ | What is Duckworth Lewis method in cricket- par scores and when is it applied in matches?

Tricky spot

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma’s men got off to an excellent start, beating Pakistan and Netherlands in their first two matches. But they were outplayed in their last match against South Africa. A loss here will severely dent India’s hopes of reaching last four. India plays Zimbabwe in its last league game on Saturday. A washout will see both teams split a point each and throw the Group 1 wide open.

Earlier, the loss against the Netherlands ended Zimbabwe’s chances of featuring in the semifinals at the tournament. The Dutch were already out of semifinal contention.