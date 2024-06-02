USA vs CAN: Jeremy Gordon concedes second most runs in an over in T20 World Cup history

Canada fast-bowler Jeremy Gordon conceded 33 runs in an over during the T20 World Cup 2024 tournament opener against United States of America at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday.

This was the second most expensive over in the history of the T20 World Cup, after Stuart Broad’s 36-run over against India during the 2007 edition.

USA batters Aaron James and Andries Gous combined to score 33 runs during the 14th over of the innings. The over included three sixes, two fours, three no-balls, and three wides. USA then went on to complete a record run-chase of 195.

Gordon finished with figures of 0 for 44 from three overs.

Most runs conceded in an over in T20 World Cup history:

1) Stuart Broad (ENG) - 36 vs India in 2007

2) Jeremy Gordon (CAN) - 33 vs USA in 2024

3) Izatullah Dawlatzai (AFG) - 32 vs England in 2012

4) Bilawal Bhatti (PAK) - 30 vs Australia in 2014