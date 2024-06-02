MagazineBuy Print

USA vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: USA completes third highest successful chase in T20 WCs

195 is also USA’s highest successful chase in the T20Is 169 against Canada itself in April earlier this year.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 10:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Aaron Jones of USA bats during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Canada.
Aaron Jones of USA bats during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Aaron Jones of USA bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Canada.

United States of America (USA) began the T20 World Cup 2024 with a bang as it recorded third highest run chase in the tournament’s history during the opening match against Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Sunday.

Aaron Jones led the 195-run chase with his unbeaten 40-ball 94 with the help of 10 sixes and four fours. He was supported by Andries Jones’s 65 in 46 balls. The duo 131 runs in 58 balls for the third wicket.

195 is also USA’s highest successful chase in the T20Is 169 against Canada itself in April earlier this year.

USA vs Canada highlights

Highest successful run chase in T20 World Cups:

1) England 230/8 vs South Africa in March 2016 - Target 230

2) South Africa 208/2 vs West Indies in September 2007 - Target 206

3) USA 197/3 vs Canada in June 2024 - Target 195

4) West Indies 196/3 vs India in March 2016 - Target 193

5) Australia 197/7 vs Pakistan in May 2010 - Target 192

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

USA /

Canada

