USA vs CAN: Canada’s Navneet Dhaliwal scores first fifty of T20 World Cup 2024 

Canada opening batter Navneet Dhaliwal scored the first fifty of the T20 World Cup 2024 during the opening match against United States of America (USA) at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Sunday.

Dhaliwal reached his fifty in 36 balls with the help of three sixes and four fours. He got his first four of the innings on his fifth ball when he punched Saurabh Netravalkar’s delivery towards the off side.

The right-handed batter opened the innings with Aaron Johnson after being asked to bat first by USA. The opening duo added 43 runs for the first wicket in 32 balls before Johnson got out.

The 35-year-old is a Punjab-born cricketer who made his T20I debut for Canada in 2019 has since played 30 games for the country scoring 870 runs in 29 innings at an average of over 36 and a strike rate just over 131.