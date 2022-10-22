Australia faces New Zealand in the first Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Live Streaming Details

When will Australia vs New Zealand Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Australia vs New Zealand Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 22, 2022, Saturday.

What time will Australia vs New Zealand Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The Australia vs New Zealand Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

What time does the toss between Australia vs New Zealand Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss between Australia vs New Zealand Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at 12:00 PM IST.

Where will Australia vs New Zealand Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Australia vs New Zealand Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

Which TV channel will telecast Australia vs New Zealand Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Australia vs New Zealand Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch Australia vs New Zealand Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Australia vs New Zealand Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

Australia Predicted Playing XI: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen/Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell/Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson/Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi

Squads:

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen