T20 World Cup: New Zealand eyes elusive win Down Under against defending champion Australia in Super 12 opener

Kane Williamson is not a man of numbers. The New Zealand captain loves to be realistic in setting his targets and does not ponder too much about the past.

So, on the eve of the Super 12 stage opener of the T20 World Cup against Australia, when he was reminded that it’s been more than a decade since the Black Caps won in Australia (December 2011) in any format of the game, Williamson smiled and nonchalantly replied, “No, we haven’t thought too much about that…”

The Kiwis are not concerned about the opponent and are more focused on fixing the weaknesses in their armour. The team invited Steve O’Keefe, one of the most successful finger spinners in the Big Bash League (BBL), to pass on some tips to their spinners, including Ish Sodhi, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday morning.

With Daryl Mitchell yet to fully recover from his finger injury, the team has a bit of worry in its middle-order. And even though defending champion Australia will go with its usual pace-heavy line-up - comprising Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood - in case of a rain-curtailed game, Adam Zampa’s overs could be crucial. The wrist-spinner has picked 98 wickets at a strike rate of 18.87 with an economy rate of 7.22 in the BBL, and also enjoys a good economy rate (6.94) in 69 T20Is.

New Zealand’s top-order is its strength, with captain Williamson around, but the seasoned Martin Guptill is not a certain selection. Guptill has failed to fire in the T20s recently. Having featured in six T20Is since August, he has scored 132 runs. However, it’s the top-quality bowling line-up comprising Tim Southee and Trent Boult that could prove effective in Australian conditions.

But with predictions of heavy showers and thunderstorms, both sides have been forced to rethink their strategies in case overs are reduced and will look to be flexible with their team compositions.

While Australia captain Aaron Finch is open to reshuffling the batting order, Williamson wants to wait and watch before finalising the playing eleven. On paper, Australia appears more confident despite its recent home series defeat to England.

After three mediocre innings, captain Finch scored 76 in the warm-up game against India, while his opening partner David Warner (205 in last five T20Is with two seventy-plus knocks) has shown indications of returning to form, even though there are mild concerns over the fitness of Mitchell Marsh and the form of Glenn Maxwell.

The team’s biggest boost, however, is Tim David. Having effectively relegated Steve Smith to the bench, David has carved out a niche and his impact as a hard-hitting finisher in the lower middle-order has given the team much needed confidence.

And that’s one area where New Zealand struggles. Even though there are quite a few senior players in its ranks, the team effectively lacks a finisher and, in a fickle format such as T20, that could be a major cause of concern.

Australia will miss Cameron Green. Coming in as a replacement for the injured Josh Inglis, Green joined the team in Sydney only on Friday morning and won’t be available for selection.

Defending the title at home may not be an easy task for Australia, but when the two finalists from the 2021 edition meet again, they will be hoping to make a statement.