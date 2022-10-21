The T20 World Cup Super 12 stage gets underway from Saturday, with Australia slated to take on New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
India will begin its campaign at the 2022 T20 World Cup with a match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
T20 World Cup 2022 final will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 13 November.
Below is the complete fixture list of the Super 12 stage.
Super 12 groups
Group 1 – Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Winner Group A, and Runner Up Group B
Group 2 – Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Runner Up Group A, and Winner Group B
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12
22 October
New Zealand vs Australia — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
England vs Afghanistan — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth
23 October
Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
India vs Pakistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
24 October
Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
South Africa vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
25 October
Australia vs Group A Winner — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth
26 October
England vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
New Zealand vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
27 October
South Africa vs Bangladesh — 8:30 AM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
India vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Pakistan vs Group B Winner — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth
28 October
Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
England vs Australia — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
29 October
New Zealand vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
30 October
Bangladesh vs Group B Winner — 8:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane
Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth
India vs South Africa — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth
31 October
Australia vs Group B Runner-up — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane
1 November
Afghanistan vs Group A Winner — 9:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane
England vs New Zealand — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane
2 November
Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
India vs Bangladesh — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
3 November
Pakistan vs South Africa — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
4 November
New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Australia vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
5 November
England vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
6 November
South Africa vs Group A Runner-up — 5:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
India vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne