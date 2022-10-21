The T20 World Cup Super 12 stage gets underway from Saturday, with Australia slated to take on New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India will begin its campaign at the 2022 T20 World Cup with a match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

T20 World Cup 2022 final will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 13 November.

Below is the complete fixture list of the Super 12 stage.

Super 12 groups

Group 1 – Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Winner Group A, and Runner Up Group B

Group 2 – Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Runner Up Group A, and Winner Group B

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12

22 October

New Zealand vs Australia — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

England vs Afghanistan — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

23 October

Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

India vs Pakistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

24 October

Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

South Africa vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

25 October

Australia vs Group A Winner — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

26 October

England vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

New Zealand vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

27 October

South Africa vs Bangladesh — 8:30 AM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

India vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pakistan vs Group B Winner — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

28 October

Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

England vs Australia — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

29 October

New Zealand vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

30 October

Bangladesh vs Group B Winner — 8:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane

Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

India vs South Africa — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

31 October

Australia vs Group B Runner-up — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

1 November

Afghanistan vs Group A Winner — 9:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane

England vs New Zealand — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

2 November

Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Bangladesh — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

3 November

Pakistan vs South Africa — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

4 November

New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

5 November

England vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

6 November

South Africa vs Group A Runner-up — 5:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne