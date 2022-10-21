T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup Schedule, Date, Venue and Time in IST 

ICC T20 World Cup Super 12: Schedule, date, timing in IST as the Super 12 stage gets underway from Saturday, October 22.

Team Sportstar
21 October, 2022 10:58 IST
21 October, 2022 10:58 IST
Australia will take on New Zealand in the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Australia will take on New Zealand in the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP

ICC T20 World Cup Super 12: Schedule, date, timing in IST as the Super 12 stage gets underway from Saturday, October 22.

The T20 World Cup Super 12 stage gets underway from Saturday, with Australia slated to take on New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India will begin its campaign at the 2022 T20 World Cup with a match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

T20 World Cup 2022 final will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 13 November.

Below is the complete fixture list of the Super 12 stage.

Also Read
India vs Pakistan Melbourne weather forecast: High chances of rain affecting Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup match on Sunday

Super 12 groups

Group 1 – Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Winner Group A, and Runner Up Group B

Group 2 – Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Runner Up Group A, and Winner Group B

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12

22 October

New Zealand vs Australia — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

England vs Afghanistan — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

23 October

Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

India vs Pakistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Also Read
T20 World Cup: New Zealand, Australia mull strategy rethink as rain threat looms large 

24 October

Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

South Africa vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

25 October

Australia vs Group A Winner — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

26 October

England vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

New Zealand vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Also Read
T20 World Cup, Group 1: Australia the team to beat at home

27 October

South Africa vs Bangladesh — 8:30 AM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

India vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pakistan vs Group B Winner — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

28 October

Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

England vs Australia — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

29 October

New Zealand vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Also Read
T20 World Cup: Can India spring a surprise to end title drought?

30 October

Bangladesh vs Group B Winner — 8:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane

Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

India vs South Africa — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

31 October

Australia vs Group B Runner-up — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

1 November

Afghanistan vs Group A Winner — 9:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane

England vs New Zealand — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

2 November

Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Bangladesh — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Also Read
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka, Netherlands advance to Super 12 after UAE’s win over Namibia

3 November

Pakistan vs South Africa — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

4 November

New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

5 November

England vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

6 November

South Africa vs Group A Runner-up — 5:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Read more stories on T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Takeaways from practice match and bowling conundrum

WATCH: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Media day - Captains asked about running non-striker out during the tournament

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us