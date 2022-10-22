News

Australia vs New Zealand Sydney weather forecast: 90% chance of rain affecting AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup match on Saturday

T20 World Cup, Australia vs New Zealand Sydney weather forecast: The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a 90% chance of rain with 3 to 6mm in Sydney on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
22 October, 2022 06:35 IST
Rain could play spoilsport during Australia’s 2022 T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand in Sydney.

Rain could play spoilsport during Australia's 2022 T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand in Sydney.

Australia begins its title defence against New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday evening and the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting an 80% chance of rain with 3 to 6mm. “Partly cloudy. Very high (90%) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm,” it states on Saturday morning.

A minimum of five overs is required to constitute a match and there are no reserve days during the group stages, but there are for the semifinals and final.

The last time the two teams met at the SCG in March 2020, the game had to be played in an empty stadium due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, but two-and-a-half years later, as another trans-Tasman rivalry beckons, the excitement and the demand for tickets indicate how much fans in Sydney missed cricket.

TIME (Sydney)12 PM4 PM6 PM8 PM10 PM
Chances of Rain47%51 %28 %43 %51 %

