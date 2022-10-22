News

England vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: Playing XI, squad, fantasy picks, key players for Super 12 match

ENG vs AFG Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: A look at the fantasy predictions, playing XI and squads ahead of England vs Afghanistan Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup T20 in Perth.

22 October, 2022 14:27 IST
Rashid Khan will be in focus for Afghanistan during its T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 opener against England in Perth.

Rashid Khan will be in focus for Afghanistan during its T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 opener against England in Perth.

England takes on Afghanistan in a Group 1 Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Perth Stadium on Saturday.

The two sides have met twice in the men’s T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016. England won the contest on both occasions.

Here is a look at the predicted Playing XIs and Dream11 fantasy team for the England vs Afghanistan match.

England Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes / David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Ibrahim Zadran
All Rounders: Mohammad Nabi (vc), Ben Stokes
Bowlers: Chris Woakes (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Team Composition: ENG 6:5 AFG; Credits Left: 5.0

