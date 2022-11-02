News

India vs Bangladesh live streaming info, T20 World Cup: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match today?

IND vs BAN Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Streaming Details, when and where to watch, match details and predicted playing XI as India faces Bangladesh in the Super 12 in Adelaide.

02 November, 2022 07:13 IST
Rohit Sharma’s India takes on Shakib Al Hasan’s Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma's India takes on Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday.

India faces Bangladesh in its penultimate T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Live Streaming Details 

When will Bangladesh vs India Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The India vs Bangladesh Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on November 2, 2022, Wednesday.

What time will India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start? 

The Bangladesh vs India Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 1:30 PM IST. 

What time does the toss between Bangladesh vs India Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss between Bangladesh vs India Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played? 

The India vs Bangladesh Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Which TV channel will telecast Bangladesh vs India Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Bangladesh vs India Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online? 

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs Bangladesh Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

