T20 World Cup 2022 stats: Kohli leading run-scorer with 220 runs, Hasaranga top wicket-taker

The T20 World Cup 2022 got underway in Australia on October 16. Here is a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers in the 16-team tournament.

India’s Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 220 runs from just four innings while Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading-wicket taker with 13 wickets.

T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - MOST RUNS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Virat Kohli (IND) 4 220 220.00 144.73 82* Max O'Dowd (NED) 7 213 35.50 115.76 71* Kusal Mendis (SL) 7 205 34.16 144.36 64* Lorcan Tucker (IRE) 6 191 47.75 128.18 71* Sikandar Raza (ZIM) 7 185 26.42 149.19 82

T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - MOST WICKETS