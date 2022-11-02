FAQs

T20 World Cup 2022 stats: Kohli leading run-scorer with 220 runs, Hasaranga top wicket-taker

T20 World Cup 2022: Here is a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Team Sportstar
02 November, 2022 15:19 IST
Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

The T20 World Cup 2022 got underway in Australia on October 16. Here is a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers in the 16-team tournament.

India’s Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 220 runs from just four innings while Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading-wicket taker with 13 wickets.

T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - MOST RUNS

BatterMatchesRuns Average Strike Rate Highest Score
Virat Kohli (IND)4220220.00144.7382*
Max O'Dowd (NED)721335.50 115.76 71*
Kusal Mendis (SL)720534.16144.3664*
Lorcan Tucker (IRE)619147.75128.1871*
Sikandar Raza (ZIM)718526.42149.1982
T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - MOST WICKETS

BowlerMatches WicketsAverage Best Bowling
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)71313.533/8
Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)71113.543/23
Bas de Leede (NED)71113.093/19
Paul van Meekeren (NED)71016.50 3/29
Sam Curran (ENG)397.44 5/10

