T20 World Cup 2022 stats: Kohli leading run-scorer with 220 runs, Hasaranga top wicket-taker

The T20 World Cup 2022 got underway in Australia on October 16. Here is a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers in the 16-team tournament.
India’s Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 220 runs from just four innings while Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading-wicket taker with 13 wickets.
T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - MOST RUNS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|4
|220
|220.00
|144.73
|82*
|Max O'Dowd (NED)
|7
|213
|35.50
|115.76
|71*
|Kusal Mendis (SL)
|7
|205
|34.16
|144.36
|64*
|Lorcan Tucker (IRE)
|6
|191
|47.75
|128.18
|71*
|Sikandar Raza (ZIM)
|7
|185
|26.42
|149.19
|82
T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - MOST WICKETS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Best Bowling
|Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)
|7
|13
|13.53
|3/8
|Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)
|7
|11
|13.54
|3/23
|Bas de Leede (NED)
|7
|11
|13.09
|3/19
|Paul van Meekeren (NED)
|7
|10
|16.50
|3/29
|Sam Curran (ENG)
|3
|9
|7.44
|5/10