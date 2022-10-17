FAQs

T20 World Cup Venues - Gabba, Brisbane: History, stats, records, pitch conditions, schedule 

T20 World Cup 2022: The Gabba is set to host four matches of the T20 World Cup, including a blockbuster contest between the semifinalists of the 2021 edition — England and New Zealand — on November 1.

Team Sportstar
17 October, 2022 08:28 IST
Brisbane is known to produce one of the most sporting pitches in Australia. The consistent bounce helps strokemakers and run-scoring.

Brisbane is known to produce one of the most sporting pitches in Australia. The consistent bounce helps strokemakers and run-scoring.

The Gabba, Brisbane

The Gabba in Brisbane is steeped in cricketing history. The first tied Test was held here in 1960, as well as the first-ever T20I in Australia, in 2006. In 2021, India became the first team in 32 years to breach the Gabba fortress in Tests on the back of Rishabh Pant’s heroics.

The Gabba is set to host four matches of the T20 World Cup, including a blockbuster contest between the semifinalists of the 2021 edition — England and New Zealand — on November 1.

Brisbane is known to produce one of the most sporting pitches in Australia. The consistent bounce helps strokemakers and run-scoring as the overall run rate of 8.28 in T20s suggests.

While fast bowlers, averaging just over 25, can expect to find good rewards for their efforts, spinners can be useful in putting a squeeze on the runs (spinners have an economy rate of 7.36).

TRIVIA

  • ⦿ The first-ever T20 international in Australia was played at the Gabba in 2006. Australia beat South Africa by 96 runs in the inaugural match.
  • ⦿ India has a poor record at the Gabba. It has won only five of the 24 matches it has played at the ground.

STATS (ALL T20s - 71 matches)

Batting first team won 33
Batting second team won 34
Highest team score 210
Lowest team score90
Overall run rate 8.28
T20 World Cup 2022 - Matches at the Gabba
October 30, Bangladesh vs B1, 28th Match, Super 12 Group 2, 8:30 AM IST
October 31, Australia vs B2, 31st Match, Super 12 Group 1, 1:30 PM IST
November 1, Afghanistan vs A1, 32nd Match, Super 12 Group 1, 9:30 AM IST
November 1, England vs New Zealand, 33rd Match, Super 12 Group 1, 1:30 PM IST

