FAQs

IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma becomes first player to play in eight T20 World Cups

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma will become the first player to feature in all eight editions of the Men’s T20 World Cup during India’s Super 12 match against Pakistan in Melbourne.

Team Sportstar
23 October, 2022 12:31 IST
23 October, 2022 12:31 IST
Rohit Sharma will become the first player to play in eight editions of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma will become the first player to play in eight editions of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU/AGENCIES

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma will become the first player to feature in all eight editions of the Men’s T20 World Cup during India’s Super 12 match against Pakistan in Melbourne.

Rohit Sharma will become the first player to feature in eight ICC men’s T20 World Cups when he takes the field for the India vs Pakistan Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Rohit,leading India for the first time in a World Cup, will play his 34th match in the T20 World Cup. Rohit made his T20I debut against England in the first edition on September 19, 2007. He did not bat or bowl in the game.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES FROM THE MATCH HERE - INDIA VS PAKISTAN

Rohit struck his maiden half-century in India’s next game against South Africa and helped the team qualify for the semifinal. The then 20-year-old had also played an unbeaten cameo of 30 off 16 balls in India’s victorious final over Pakistan that year.

Rohit has amassed 847 runs in the tournament at an average of 38.50. His highest score of 79* off 46 balls came against Australia in 2010. Rohit is the second-leading six-hitter for India with 31 sixes, behind Yuvraj Singh’s 33.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is in line to become the second player to feature in eight editions when his side takes on the Netherlands on Monday.

Read more stories on FAQs.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us