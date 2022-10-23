IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma becomes first player to play in eight T20 World Cups

Rohit Sharma will become the first player to feature in eight ICC men’s T20 World Cups when he takes the field for the India vs Pakistan Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Rohit,leading India for the first time in a World Cup, will play his 34th match in the T20 World Cup. Rohit made his T20I debut against England in the first edition on September 19, 2007. He did not bat or bowl in the game.

Rohit struck his maiden half-century in India’s next game against South Africa and helped the team qualify for the semifinal. The then 20-year-old had also played an unbeaten cameo of 30 off 16 balls in India’s victorious final over Pakistan that year.

Rohit has amassed 847 runs in the tournament at an average of 38.50. His highest score of 79* off 46 balls came against Australia in 2010. Rohit is the second-leading six-hitter for India with 31 sixes, behind Yuvraj Singh’s 33.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is in line to become the second player to feature in eight editions when his side takes on the Netherlands on Monday.