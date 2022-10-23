Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan from Melbourne today.
Suryakumar Yadav will undoubtedly be India’s trump card in Australia. SKY has notched up staggering numbers this year in all T20Is.
Second leading run-scorer in 2022 - 801 runs in 23 innings.
Only batter to smash 50-plus sixes in a calendar year - 51*
Highest career T20I strike-rate - 176.81
Highest middle-overs strike-rate (min. 15 innings) - 180.95
India skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid have been meticulous in their usage and approach with match-ups which has dominated the dynamics of T20 cricket. Here is Ayan Acharya explaining how match-ups and smart tactics could be the bridge between India’s elusive ICC title this time.
INDIA PREDICTED XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.
SQUAD: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.
PAKISTAN PREDICTED XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.
SQUAD: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.
Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun talks had plenty to share when WV Raman caught up with him in a Wednesdays with WV episode.
Here is how you can follow the marquee Super 12 clash between India and Pakistan today.
Rohit Sharma has had a penchant for going big ahead of Diwali. Well, these are his scores on the day before Diwali in the past:
- 74(47) vs afg in 2021 T20 WC (won M.O.M)
- 111*(61) in T20I vs WI in 2018 (won M.O.M)
- 70(65) in ODI vs NZ in 2016
- 209(158) in ODI vs aus in 2013 (won M.O.M)
While India suffered its first defeat against Pakistan in the World Cup last year, the Men in Blue still possess the better head-to-head record.
Ayan Acharya, Lalith Kalidas and Dhruva Prasad preview the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup game and explore the match-ups coming into play in this high-profile Super 12 clash.
Three hours out from the toss. Quite possibly one of the most unpredictable India - Pakistan clashes over the last 15 years?
The Melbourne weather has been among the most talked about points in the build-up to this game, so much so that it might even affect the line-ups of both sides. Here’s how the latest forecast looks like around the MCG.
Agrey shroud moved across the wet skies, and as Melbourne stirred awake, some citizens were out running, a few walked their dogs, birds sought worms in damp parks, and at a church, full granite and grace, a couple got married. Just as trams did their Saturday runs, the sun peeped out, and it was time for cricket.
If there is an ICC Twenty20 World Cup match in town, the city didn’t offer any clue. Past the Yarra River and the Rod Laver Tennis Arena, which will witness a post-Roger-Federer-Serena-Williams-era Australian Open in January, drums could be heard. Soon the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with its history and the statues of Dennis Lillee and Shane Warne, loomed, and Indian fans were milling around.
Finally there was a buzz as the stage was set for Sunday’s contest between India and Pakistan. Split by the Radcliffe Line and hamstrung by the absence of bilateral fixtures, the sub-continental neighbours have found their cricketing jousts being restricted to ICC events or continental tournaments like the Asia Cup. Over the last year, the rivals have faced-off thrice – once during the 2021 T20 World Cup and twice in the recent Asia Cup.
India may have an overall edge in ICC contests, but Pakistan has slowly turned the tide, winning a hyped encounter last year and equally will take heart from the 1-1 result in the recent Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma leads a team that should correct a historical vacuum: India last won an ICC tournament - the Champions Trophy – in 2013.
The Men in Blue step in without two stars – Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Even if the injured duo will be missed, the squad has the past to lean on for the feel-good vibe. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly skipped the inaugural 2007 edition, and M.S. Dhoni led a young team to a cup triumph. Even this current outfit has many players who, in Test whites, have humbled the Aussies in their backyard.
Rohit, K.L. Rahul and Virat Kohli lead the batting charts that draws its x-factor from Suryakumar Yadav. Against an incisive Pakistan attack further strengthened by the return of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi with his left-arm angle, India has to bat deep. The likes of Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik have a task on hand even while the option to field Rishabh Pant, due to his success in Australian conditions, is a lingering temptation. If Mohammed Shami plays, he has to fill Bumrah’s shoes and equally mask Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s rustiness. The spinners have a challenge, but vast grounds offer protection, provided the fielding delivers.
The regular trope from the days of Sunil Gavaskar and Imran Khan has been about Indian batting and Pakistani bowling. It may be true. But equally, the manner in which the Indian attack can control Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and the rest will add a further critical thread. The whimsical Melbourne weather may queer the pitch, while Sunday will empty out streets from Rawalpindi to Rameswaram.
- K. C. Vijaya Kumar