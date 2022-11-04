The men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has witnessed several fine spells of bowling across eight editions of the tournament since the inaugural season in 2007.

Ireland seamer Josh Little became the latest entrant into the exclusive club of bowlers to record a hat-trick in the showpiece event. Australia’s Brett Lee was the first bowler to record a men’s T20 World Cup hat-trick. Lee’s hat-trick was also the first in the men’s T20I format.

Ireland’s Curtis Campher is the only bowler to register four wickets in four consecutive balls in T20 World Cup cricket.

Here is a look at the full list of bowlers to pick up hat-tricks in men’s T20 World Cup history:

Brett Lee (Australia) - 2007 v Bangladesh (Result: Won)

⦿ Shakib Al Hasan (c Adam Gilchrist)

Shakib Al Hasan (c Adam Gilchrist) ⦿ Mashrafe Mortaza (b)

Mashrafe Mortaza (b) ⦿ Alok Kapali (lbw)

Curtis Campher (Ireland) - 2021 v Netherlands (Result: Won)

⦿ Colin Ackermann (c Neil Rock)

Colin Ackermann (c Neil Rock) ⦿ Ryan ten Doeschate (lbw)

Ryan ten Doeschate (lbw) ⦿ Scott Edwards (lbw)

Scott Edwards (lbw) ⦿ Roelof van der Merwe (b)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 2021 v South Africa (Result: Lost)

⦿ Aiden Markram (b)

Aiden Markram (b) ⦿ Temba Bavuma (c Pathum Nissanka)

Temba Bavuma (c Pathum Nissanka) ⦿ Dwaine Pretorius (c Bhanuka Rajapaksa)

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) - 2021 v England (Result: Won)

⦿ Chris Woakes (c Anrich Nortje)

Chris Woakes (c Anrich Nortje) ⦿ Eoin Morgan (c Keshav Maharaj)

Eoin Morgan (c Keshav Maharaj) ⦿ Chris Jordan (c David Miller)

Karthik Meiyappan (UAE) - 2022 v Sri Lanka (Result: Lost)

⦿ Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c Kashif Daud)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c Kashif Daud) ⦿ Charith Asalanka (c daggerVriitya Aravind)

Charith Asalanka (c daggerVriitya Aravind) ⦿ Dasun Shanaka (b)

Josh Little (Ireland) - 2022* v New Zeland (Result: -)