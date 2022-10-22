India vs Pakistan at World Cup: Five memorable IND vs PAK matches

2007 Twenty20 World Cup final

With the equation down to six runs off four balls, Misbah-ul-Haq played a scoop straight to S. Sreesanth at short fine-leg, handing India a five-run win and a World Cup title after 28 years.

Chasing 158, Pakistan was down and out at 77/6 after Shahid Afridi fell for a golden duck. Misbah led Pakistan’s fightback and got the team within touching distance. But it wasn't to be.

Earlier, India was missing Virender Sehwag with an injury. He was replaced by debutant Yusuf Pathan. After a shaky start, India’s top-scorer of the tournament, Gautam Gambhir, played anchor with a gritty 54-ball 75 before newcomer Rohit Sharma’s cameo of 30 off 16 helped the team post a fighting 157.

2015 ODI World Cup

Virat Kohli scored a gritty 107 (126) as India beat Pakistan at the 2015 World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The group stage clash in the 2015 World Cup in Australia was a one-sided affair. Batting first, India lost Rohit Sharma early, after he was hurried out by Sohail Khan in the eight over.

Virat Kohli then put on a show, scoring a gritty 107 (126), ably supported by Shikhar Dhawan 73(76) and Suresh Raina 74(56). Some disciplined death bowling from Pakistan helped restrict India to 300.

The Pakistan batters failed to turn up, with the exception of Misbah-ul-Haq’s fighting 76(84). Pakistan was dismissed for a paltry 224 in 47 overs. Mohammed Shami finished with figures of 4-35.

2003 ODI World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar put on a batting masterclass at Johannesburg. | Photo Credit: AFP

A target of 274 stared at India. Pakistan, served by the three-man pace attack of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar, was eyeing the nation’s first World Cup victory over India.

Pakistan owed much to opener Saeed Anwar’s 101. The stage was now set for India to find its hero. The first 50 runs came in just 4.5 overs! The fall of Virender Sehwag and No. 3 Sourav Ganguly off successive deliveries in the sixth over made no impact on the man of the moment — Sachin Tendulkar.

In what turned out to be an awe-inspiring counter-attack, Tendulkar toyed with the pace trio. His timing was exquisite and his choice of strokes exemplary. He did require some medical attention during this oft-recalled onslaught, but he resumed with a pleasing, straight-driven four.

When on 98, Tendulkar needed a runner. Sehwag returned to the middle but the master departed on resumption — failing to keep Akhtar’s rising delivery away from a diving Younus Khan. Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh then raised 99 runs to take India past the finish line.

1996 ODI World Cup

Aamir Sohail’s dismissal by Venkatesh Prasad was the major talking point. | Photo Credit: HINDU ARCHIVES

Aamir Sohail’s dismissal by Venkatesh Prasad was the major talking point. After having been hit for a boundary through the off-side by Sohail and then gestured at, Prasad delivered a ball that uprooted the off-stump and gave India a much-needed breakthrough against the run of play. Until then, it had seemed Pakistan was running away with the contest; it was 113 for 1 chasing 288. Wickets fell consistently thereafter, and India registered a comfortable win. Sohail had scored 55 off 46 deliveries, and Saeed Anwar, his opening partner, 48.

It was Miandad’s last ODI. He scored 38 before being run out.

Prasad finished his spell with three wickets for 45. Sidhu was the top-scorer for India, with 93. Jadeja chipped in with 45 off 25 deliveries.

2021 Twenty20 World Cup

Shaheen Afridi’s opening burst with the new ball rattled the Indian top-order. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets to claim a famous win at the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Chasing 152, Mohammad Rizwan made an unbeaten 78 and captain Babar Azam 68 not out as Pakistan registered its first win over India at a World Cup.

Virat Kohli had earlier made 57 to anchor India in their 151-7, despite a thrilling 3-31 from fast bowler Shaheen Afridi.

It was the first time Pakistan has won a T20 by 10 wickets - and the first time India had lost one by such a margin.