India vs England Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup semifinal: IND ENG Playing XI, squads, fantasy captaincy picks for match today

IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup semifinal: A look at the fantasy predictions, playing XI and squads ahead of England vs India semifinal in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide.

Team Sportstar
10 November, 2022 08:57 IST
India’s Virat Kohli will be in focus at the Adelaide Oval against England.

India’s Virat Kohli will be in focus at the Adelaide Oval against England. | Photo Credit: AP

India faces England in the second T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday.

The Men in Blue hold the edge over England in T20 World Cups with two wins in three meetings.

Here is a look at the predicted Playing XIs for the match:

India Predicted Playing XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Phil Salt, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood/David Willey

SQUADS

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

IND vs ENG Dream11 team prediction
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Moeen Ali
All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Arshdeep Singh, R Ashwin
Team Composition: IND 7:4 ENG Credits Left: 7.0

