News

India vs Netherlands Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: Playing XI, squad, fantasy captaincy picks for IND vs NED match

India vs Netherlands Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: A look at the fantasy predictions, playing XI and squads ahead of IND vs NED Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup in Perth.

Team Sportstar
27 October, 2022 08:42 IST
27 October, 2022 08:42 IST
India takes on the Netherlands in its second T20 World Cup 2022 match in Sydney on Thursday.

India takes on the Netherlands in its second T20 World Cup 2022 match in Sydney on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

India vs Netherlands Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: A look at the fantasy predictions, playing XI and squads ahead of IND vs NED Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup in Perth.

India takes on the Netherlands in a Group 2 Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The two sides will be meeting for the first time in T20I cricket.

Here is a look at the predicted Playing XIs and Dream11 fantasy team for the India vs Netherlands match.

Also Read
India vs Netherlands, Sydney weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in T20 World Cup today?
India Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands Predicted Playing XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmed/Roelof van der Merve, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

SQUADS

India  Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover

IND VS NED DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards
Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Paul van Meekeren
Team Composition: IND 6:5 NED Credits Left: 7.0

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Ind vs Pak review, T20 World Cup: Kohli powers India to memorable win against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Takeaways from practice match and bowling conundrum

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us