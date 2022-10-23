India’s thrilling four-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed a controversial finish before Virat Kohli sealed the chase with an unbeaten 82 on Sunday.

With 13 required off three balls, Kohli struck a six over deep mid-wicket off a waist-high full toss which was deemed a questionable free hit by the umpires, leaving Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Co. confused. It was followed by a wide which extended the free hit ball.

Matters flared up soon when Kohli was bowled off the free hit delivery, and he along with Dinesh Karthik, reeled in three byes as the ball trickled down towards third-man. The Pakistan team was then involved in a brief discussion with the umpires who eventually adjudged the runs in India’s favour.

Former cricketers including Australia’s Brad Hogg and several Pakistan fans objected that a batter bowled off a free hit would result in a dead ball that prevents further scoring off the same ball.

Why was no ball not reviewed, then how can it not be a dead ball when Kohli was bowled on a free hit. #INDvPAK#T20worldcup22pic.twitter.com/ZCti75oEbd — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 23, 2022

Can a batter run off a freehit despite being bowled?

While allegations of a dead ball marred India’s sensational chase, the MCC’s Laws of Cricket states that: “20.1.1 The ball becomes dead when,

20.1.1.1 it is finally settled in the hands of the wicket-keeper or of the bowler.

20.1.1.2 a boundary is scored. See clause 19.7 (Runs scored from boundaries).

20.1.1.3 a batter is dismissed. The ball will be deemed to be dead from the instant of the incident causing the dismissal.”

Since a freehit only allows four modes of dismissals - Handled the ball, Hit the ball twice, Obstructing the field and Run out - and bowled not being one of them, India was awarded the bye as the ball was still in play. It left India with two runs required of two deliveries in the chase.

While Karthik was stumped off the penultimate delivery, Ravichandran Ashwin sealed the win with a lofted shot over mid-off off the last ball.