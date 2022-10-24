T20 World Cup: India beats Pakistan to break Australia’s record for most wins across formats in a calendar year

India beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Melbourne on Sunday to break the record for most wins across formats in a calendar year.

India’s sensational last-ball win led by Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 82 was its 39th win in 2022, surpassing Australia’s record of 38 wins in 2003.

India began its year with five straight defeats in two Tests and three ODIs against the Proteas away from home under Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

The Men in Blue have since won five ODI bilateral series - against West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, England and now South Africa at home. It had also won a record 23 T20Is in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup 2022.

In Tests, India beat Sri Lanka 2-0 at home before suffering a third loss against England during its rescheduled fifth Test from the 2021 series at Edgbaston in July.

Owing to workload management and COVID-19 concerns in its most packed international season, India fielded seven different captains across 57 matches. While full-time skipper Rohit Sharma has led in 32 matches, Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan led the team in the remaining matches.

India could extend its record further with a minimum of 15 confirmed matches remaining this year.