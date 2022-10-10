T20 World Cup 2022: India beats Western Australia by 13 runs in first practice match

Suryakumar Yadav struck a quickfire fifty as India beat Western Australia (WA) by 13 runs in its first practice match at the WACA in Perth on Monday.

Chasing 159, Western Australia was reeling at 29/4 after the PowerPlay, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh snapping up two wickets apiece.

WA’s chase never got going after that, with India restricting it to 145/8 in 20 overs. Arshdeep took 3 for 6 in three overs, while Yuzvendra Chahal picked 2 for 15.

Earlier, India won the toss and chose to bat. Rohit Sharma opened the batting with Rishabh Pant, but both were out cheaply. While Rohit was caught for 3 off Jason Behrendorff, Pant limped to 9 off 17 before falling to Andrew Tye.

However, Suryakumar revived the innings with three sixes and as many fours en route to a 35-ball 52. He was ably supported by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who made 29 off 20. Dinesh Karthik, who batted at 6, made an unbeaten 19 off 23.

India comes into this T20 World Cup on the back of extensive outings in the Asia Cup in UAE and home T20Is against Australia and South Africa.

India is placed in Group 2 at the World Cup, alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifiers. Its campaign opener against Pakistan at the MCG is on October 23. It will be followed by matches on October 27 (vs Qualifier in Sydney), October 30 (vs South Africa in Perth), November 2 (vs Bangladesh in Adelaide) and November 6 (vs qualifier in Melbourne).

India T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Reserve players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.