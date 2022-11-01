Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup: When and where to watch SL vs AFG Super 12 match?

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan wil lock horns in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SL vs AFG T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the SL vs AFG T20 World Cup Super 12 match online?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

When will the SL vs AFG T20 World Cup Super 12 match take place?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will take place on Tuesday, November 1.

At what time will the SL vs AFG T20 World Cup Super 12 match begin?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

At what time is the toss for the SL vs AFG T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The toss for the SL vs AFG T20 World Cup Super 12 match is at 9:00 AM IST.

Where will the SL vs AFG T20 World Cup Super 12 match be held?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be held at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.