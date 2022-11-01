News

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup: When and where to watch SL vs AFG Super 12 match?

Team Sportstar
01 November, 2022 06:25 IST
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will face off in a must-win T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan wil lock horns in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SL vs AFG T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the SL vs AFG T20 World Cup Super 12 match online?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

When will the SL vs AFG T20 World Cup Super 12 match take place?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will take place on Tuesday, November 1.

At what time will the SL vs AFG T20 World Cup Super 12 match begin?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

At what time is the toss for the SL vs AFG T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The toss for the SL vs AFG T20 World Cup Super 12 match is at 9:00 AM IST.

Where will the SL vs AFG T20 World Cup Super 12 match be held?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be held at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

THE SQUADS
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan. Standby Players: Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanidu Fernando.
Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah.

