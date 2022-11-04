Mohammad Nabi steps down as Afghanistan captain

A while after Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup campaign ended with a four-run defeat against Australia on Friday, Mohammad Nabi stepped down as the captain of the team with immediate effect.

In a statement, the seasoned campaigner also made it clear that he was not on the same page with the national selectors. “From the last one year, our team’s preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament. Moreover, in some of the last tours, the team manager, selection committee, and I were not on the same page, which had implications on the team balance,” Nabi said.

“Therefore, with due respect, effective immediately, I announce to step down as a captain and will continue to play for my country when the management and team need me…”

Afghanistan had a rather disappointing campaign, with three defeats and two wash-outs. “I thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart who came to the grounds despite matches being affected by the rain and those who supported us worldwide, your love truly means a lot to us,” he said, adding: “We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of the matches.”