Virat Kohli became the leading run-scorer in men’s T20 World Cup cricket on Wednesday during India’s Super 12 match against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval.

Kohli reached the milestone when he crossed 16 runs, going past former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene’s record tally of 1016 runs. Kohli, the leading run-scorer in T20Is, has the most fifties in T20 World Cups. Kohli got to the landmark in 23 innings and currently averages close to 85 in T20 World Cups.

Kohli has been in top form in the 2022 T20 World Cup, with two fifties, including a sensational 82 against Pakistan in Melbourne.

India captain Rohit Sharma is the second-leading run-scorer in T20 World Cups and T20Is among active cricketers.

MOST RUNS IN T20 WORLD CUP HISTORY