India opened its T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on a high with a last-ball win over Pakistan in their Super 12 opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

India’s win came nearly a full year after its defeat to Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. The 10-wicket loss to Pakistan jeopardised India’s run in the tournament which eventually ended with a group-stage exit.

With fortunes turning in the favour of the Men in Blue this time, Pakistan finds itself in a spot of bother and it will need to bounce back quickly with South Africa - a firm favourite for the semifinals - also forcing a three-way tussle alongside India in Group 2 of the Super 12.

Can India and Pakistan meet again in T20 World Cup 2022?

Pakistan will now meet Zimbabwe (October 27), and the Netherlands (October 30) before meeting South Africa in a potentially decisive clash.

With India taking the early lead in the group, the two teams can only return for a face-off in the final in Melbourne on November 13. India and Pakistan would need to finish as the top two teams in Group 2 and win their respective semifinals to engage in their eighth T20 World Cup meeting during the final.

Pakistan remaining T20 World Cup Super 12 matches:

Pakistan vs Netherlands — 12:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth ⦿ Pakistan vs South Africa — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pakistan vs South Africa — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney ⦿ Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India remaining T20 World Cup Super 12 matches: