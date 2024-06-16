Babar Azam surpassed former India captain MS Dhoni to register the most runs in T20 World Cup history as captain during Pakistan’s Group A match against Ireland in Lauderhill on Sunday.
Babar struck an unbeaten 34-ball 32 in Pakistan’s three-wicket win and went past Dhoni’s tally of 529 runs in the T20 World Cup. The win was Pakistan’s second in the tournament but wasn’t enough for it to qualify for the Super Eight stage.
Babar ended his T20 World Cup 2024 campaign as Pakistan’s top run-scorer in the tournament. He scored 122 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 101.66 and an average of 40.66.
MOST RUNS AS CAPTAIN IN T20 WORLD CUP
- Babar Azam (PAK) - 549 runs in 17 innings
- MS Dhoni (IND) - 529 runs in 29 innings
- Kane Williamson - 527 runs in 19 innings
- Mahela Jayawardene (SL) - 360 runs in 11 innings
- Graeme Smith (SA) - 352 runs in 16 innings
