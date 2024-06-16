PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Ireland predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Pakistan will look to finish on a high with a win in its last Group A game after getting eliminated from the Super 8 race in the T20 World Cup 2024.

After losing its group matches against host USA and archrivals India, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan was back to winning ways against Canada.

Pakistan will take on Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub/Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

PAK vs IRE DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Mohammad Rizwan (vc) BATTERS Babar Azam ALL-ROUNDERS Mark Adair, Shadab Khan, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher BOWLERS Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah (c), Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Joshua Little Team Composition: PAK 7:4 IRE Credits Left: 11.5