Pakistan will look to finish on a high with a win in its last Group A game after getting eliminated from the Super 8 race in the T20 World Cup 2024.
After losing its group matches against host USA and archrivals India, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan was back to winning ways against Canada.
Pakistan will take on Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday.
PREDICTED PLAYING XIs
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub/Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White
PAK vs IRE DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
PAKISTAN
IRELAND
Latest on Sportstar
- Denmark vs Slovenia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch DEN v SVN; Preview
- AUS vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland 152/5; Australia fights back with flurry of wickets
- Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Denmark vs Slovenia Group C match?
- PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Ireland predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- Poland vs Netherlands LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch POL v NED; Preview
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE