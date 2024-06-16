MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Ireland predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

PAK vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: Check the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the Pakistan vs Ireland Group A match in Florida on Sunday.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 07:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s team during the match against Canada.
Pakistan’s team during the match against Canada. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Pakistan's team during the match against Canada. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pakistan will look to finish on a high with a win in its last Group A game after getting eliminated from the Super 8 race in the T20 World Cup 2024.

After losing its group matches against host USA and archrivals India, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan was back to winning ways against Canada.

Pakistan will take on Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub/Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

PAK vs IRE DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Mohammad Rizwan (vc)
BATTERS
Babar Azam
ALL-ROUNDERS
Mark Adair, Shadab Khan, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher
BOWLERS
Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah (c), Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Joshua Little
Team Composition: PAK 7:4 IRE Credits Left: 11.5
THE SQUADS
PAKISTAN
Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.
IRELAND
Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Ross Adair

