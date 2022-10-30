Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands from the Perth Stadium in Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan and Netherlands will face off in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Sunday. Both teams have lost two matches out of two and are one defeat away from being eliminated from the semifinals race. Pakistan is coming off a humbling one-run defeat against Zimbabwe while Netherlands went down to India by 56 runs in its last encounter.

THE SQUADS Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh. Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.