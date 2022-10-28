T20 World Cup

Will Pakistan be out of T20 World Cup if India loses to South Africa on Sunday

If any two of India, South Africa and Zimbabwe win two of their remaining three matches, then Pakistan will be eliminated.

Team Sportstar
28 October, 2022 11:22 IST
28 October, 2022 11:22 IST
At this point, Pakistan would hope India beats South Africa on Sunday, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to top the group, and Zimbabwe loses to either Bangladesh or Netherlands.

At this point, Pakistan would hope India beats South Africa on Sunday, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to top the group, and Zimbabwe loses to either Bangladesh or Netherlands. | Photo Credit: PTI

If any two of India, South Africa and Zimbabwe win two of their remaining three matches, then Pakistan will be eliminated.

Pakistan's fate in 2022 T20 World Cup is now out of its hands following a one-run defeat against Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday. Pakistan can now now reach a maximum of six points.

If any two of India, South Africa and Zimbabwe win two of their remaining three matches, then Pakistan will be eliminated. If Pakistan does manage to win its remaining three matches and finish on six points with only one team above that tally, then the Net Run Rate could come into play. Pakistan's lagging way behind India and South Africa in that column at the moment.

READ | What is Duckworth-Lewis method in cricket

At this point, Pakistan would hope India beats South Africa on Sunday, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to top the group, and Zimbabwe loses to either Bangladesh or Netherlands.

Therefore, while Pakistan's semifinal hopes are mathematically still alive, the road ahead is anything but smooth.

Remaining matches
October 30 — Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Netherlands vs Pakistan and India vs South Africa
November 2 — Zimbabwe vs Netherlands and India vs Bangladesh
November 3 — Pakistan vs South Africa
November 6 — South Africa vs Netherlands, Pakistan vs Bangladesh and India vs Zimbabwe

Read more stories on T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Ashwin or Chahal? Trial by pace for India

Ireland vs England preview feat. Kevin O’Brien

Ind vs Pak review, T20 World Cup: Kohli powers India to memorable win against Pakistan

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us