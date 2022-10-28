Pakistan's fate in 2022 T20 World Cup is now out of its hands following a one-run defeat against Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday. Pakistan can now now reach a maximum of six points.

If any two of India, South Africa and Zimbabwe win two of their remaining three matches, then Pakistan will be eliminated. If Pakistan does manage to win its remaining three matches and finish on six points with only one team above that tally, then the Net Run Rate could come into play. Pakistan's lagging way behind India and South Africa in that column at the moment.

At this point, Pakistan would hope India beats South Africa on Sunday, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to top the group, and Zimbabwe loses to either Bangladesh or Netherlands.

Therefore, while Pakistan's semifinal hopes are mathematically still alive, the road ahead is anything but smooth.