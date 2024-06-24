IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma becomes first to hit 200 sixes in T20Is

Rohit Sharma has become the first player to hit 200 sixes in T20Is during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Australia at Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia on Monday.

Rohit extended his lead in the list of the most sixes by a player, leading with a comfortable margin with the next best being 173 by Martin Guptill.

During the same innings, the Indian opener also became the second-highest six-hitter in the T20 World Cup history, surpassing David Warner (40) and Jos Buttler (43).

Most sixes in men’s T20Is

1) Rohit Sharma - 200* in 150 innings

2) Martin Guptill - 173 in 118 innings

3) Jos Buttler - 137 in 113 innings

4) Glenn Maxwell - 133 in 103 innings

5) Nicholas Pooran - 132 in in 87 innings