IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma becomes first to hit 200 sixes in T20Is

Rohit extended his lead in the list of the most sixes by a player, leading with a comfortable margin with the next best being 173 by Martin Guptill.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 20:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma of India plays a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup.
Rohit Sharma of India plays a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma of India plays a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rohit Sharma has become the first player to hit 200 sixes in T20Is during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Australia at Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia on Monday.

Rohit extended his lead in the list of the most sixes by a player, leading with a comfortable margin with the next best being 173 by Martin Guptill.

During the same innings, the Indian opener also became the second-highest six-hitter in the T20 World Cup history, surpassing David Warner (40) and Jos Buttler (43).

Most sixes in men’s T20Is

1) Rohit Sharma - 200* in 150 innings

2) Martin Guptill - 173 in 118 innings

3) Jos Buttler - 137 in 113 innings

4) Glenn Maxwell - 133 in 103 innings

5) Nicholas Pooran - 132 in in 87 innings

Rohit Sharma

T20 WORLD Cup 2024

