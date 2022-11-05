South Africa takes on Netherlands in the Super 12, Group 2 match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Sunday. Here are the Live streaming and telecast details.

At what time will the SA vs NED T20 World Cup match begin?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between South Africa and Netherlands will start at 5:30 AM IST.

At what time is the toss for the SA vs NED T20 World Cup match?

The toss for the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between South Africa and Netherlands will be at 5:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SA vs NED T20 World Cup match?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between South Africa and Netherlands will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the SA vs NED T20 World Cup match online?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between South Africa and Netherlands will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

When is the SA vs NED T20 World Cup match?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between South Africa and Netherlands is on Sunday, November 6.

Where will the SA vs NED T20 World Cup match take place?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between South Africa and Netherlands will be held at the Adelaide Oval.

Squads:

Netherlands Squad: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen