SA vs AFG Live Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: South Africa v Afghanistan match start time, toss, venue, details

Sixteen years ago, Afghanistan was in Division 5 of the ICC World Cricket League and playing against the likes of Japan, Singapore, and Botswana.

On Wednesday evening at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, Rashid Khan’s motley crew will play in the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup, having overtaken the likes of Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and the West Indies.

Meanwhile, no other team carries the baggage like its opponent South Africa does in World Cups. But come Saturday, June 29, either Afghanistan or South Africa will be the first men’s World Cup final - in any format - debutant since New Zealand in 2015.

SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal take place?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will take place on Thursday, June 27 (IST).

When will South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal start?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

What time will the toss take place for South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal?

The toss for the South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal take place?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will be held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

How to watch South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal live on TV in India?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal live online in India?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.