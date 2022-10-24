Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between South Africa and Zimbabwe in Hobart.
Nothing to update, really. The drizzle has reportedly turned into a steady shower. So, the wait continues. The cut-off time to start a 5-over match is 10.03 pm local time, 4:33 pm IST.
The players had made their way to the middle. But the drizzle has returned and the covers are back on! That kind of day. Shortly after, the bigger covers are being brought onto the field now to cover the entire square and not just the pitch. There are no reserve days for the league stage. Teams will split points if there’s no play possible. Semifinals and final have a reserve day.
The teams make their way to the middle for the national anthems. First up, South Africa’s anthem followed by Zimbabwe’s.
Zimbabwe (Playing 11): Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Scratch the last update! We are back live. Here’s the toss update: Zimbabwe have won the toss and elected to bat first.
Rain has returned in Hobart. Start of match and toss have been delayed.
Netherlands lose to Bangladesh by nine runs but not without a fight. This is Bangladesh’s first-ever win in the second round of a men’s T20 World Cup. Netherlands has been bowled out for 135. The second match, SA vs ZIM at the same venue, should be underway shortly. ICC tournament rules stipulate a minimum of 30 minutes between matches.
In the other Super 12 contest today, Bangladesh is on the cusp of a big win against Netherlands. Netherlands are 105 for 9 in the 17th over chasing Bangladesh’s 144. The game was interrupted by rain.
What they said:
“As a South African, I’m obviously happy that a fellow African country has made it through from the qualifiers. They’ve had a few good performances. We are excited and looking forward to the clash against them. They are definitely not a side to be taken lightly.”
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.
“The mood in the camp is very upbeat. Everybody’s very excited for what lies ahead for us. But we know that it is a quick turnaround, and we’ve got South Africa in Hobart, which is going to be a tough start to the Super 12s for us, but everyone is really looking forward to it. I think just looking forward to these new challenges up ahead.”
Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine.
Good noon all,
Zimbabwe will begin its Super campaign against South Africa today. After finishing top of a first-round group in Australia which also included the West Indies and Ireland, Zimbabwe - which is 11th in the T20 world rankings - will also face India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands in the Super 12. Zimbabwe reached the T20 World Cup by beating Papua New Guinea by 27 runs in Bulawayo in the semifinal of the qualifying tournament in July.
Full Squads:
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs
Zimbabwe Squad: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza