Sri Lanka T20 World Cup squad news update: Dilshan Madushanka ruled out of tournament; Binura Fernando named as replacement

Left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka has been ruled out of the 2022 T20 World Cup with a quad injury.

The loss of Madushanka means fellow left-arm pacer Binura Fernando has now been added to the final squad and is in contention to play his first T20I since he featured against India in February this year.

Fernando did not play Sri Lanka's opening match at the T20 World Cup, with right-armer Pramod Madushan winning a call-up instead. Madushan bowled well ended up with figures of 2/37 from his four overs.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanidu Fernando.