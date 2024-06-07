MagazineBuy Print

SL vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head record; Overall stats, most runs, wickets

SL vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are all the head-to-head stats and records you need to know ahead of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match in Texas on Saturday.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 18:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lankan players during their T20 WC game against South Africa.
Sri Lankan players during their T20 WC game against South Africa. | Photo Credit: Adam Hunger/AP
infoIcon

Sri Lankan players during their T20 WC game against South Africa. | Photo Credit: Adam Hunger/AP

Bangladesh kickstarts its 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Sri Lanka in Texas on Saturday.

Sri Lanka is coming on the back of a heavy six-wicket defeat to South Africa.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:

SL vs BAN Head-to-Head Record in T20I
Total Played: 16
Sri Lanka won: 11
Bangladesh won: 5
Last Result: SL won by 28 runs (Sylhet - March, 2024)
SL vs BAN Head-to-Head Record in T20 World Cup
Total Played: 2
Sri Lanka won: 2
Bangladesh won: 0
Last Result: SL won by 5 wickets (Sharjah - October, 2021)

MOST RUNS IN SRI LANKA VS BANGLADESH IN T20Is

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS
Kusal Mendis (SL) 8 432 54.00 263 86
Kusal Perera (SL) 8 366 45.75 145.23 145.23
Mahmudullah (BAN) 15 352 35.20 148.52 54

MOST WICKETS IN SRI LANKA VS BANGLADESH IN T20Is

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) 12 14 9.25 29.07 4/21
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 9 12 6.48 15.66 3/24
Lasith Malinga (SL) 6 11 7.37 14.63 3/20

