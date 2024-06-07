SL vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head record; Overall stats, most runs, wickets

Bangladesh kickstarts its 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Sri Lanka in Texas on Saturday.

Sri Lanka is coming on the back of a heavy six-wicket defeat to South Africa.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:

SL vs BAN Head-to-Head Record in T20I Total Played: 16 Sri Lanka won: 11 Bangladesh won: 5 Last Result: SL won by 28 runs (Sylhet - March, 2024)

SL vs BAN Head-to-Head Record in T20 World Cup Total Played: 2 Sri Lanka won: 2 Bangladesh won: 0 Last Result: SL won by 5 wickets (Sharjah - October, 2021)

MOST RUNS IN SRI LANKA VS BANGLADESH IN T20Is

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS Kusal Mendis (SL) 8 432 54.00 263 86 Kusal Perera (SL) 8 366 45.75 145.23 145.23 Mahmudullah (BAN) 15 352 35.20 148.52 54

MOST WICKETS IN SRI LANKA VS BANGLADESH IN T20Is