Bangladesh kickstarts its 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Sri Lanka in Texas on Saturday.
Sri Lanka is coming on the back of a heavy six-wicket defeat to South Africa.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:
SL vs BAN Head-to-Head Record in T20I
Total Played: 16
Sri Lanka won: 11
Bangladesh won: 5
Last Result: SL won by 28 runs (Sylhet - March, 2024)
SL vs BAN Head-to-Head Record in T20 World Cup
Total Played: 2
Sri Lanka won: 2
Bangladesh won: 0
Last Result: SL won by 5 wickets (Sharjah - October, 2021)
MOST RUNS IN SRI LANKA VS BANGLADESH IN T20Is
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Kusal Mendis (SL)
|8
|432
|54.00
|263
|86
|Kusal Perera (SL)
|8
|366
|45.75
|145.23
|145.23
|Mahmudullah (BAN)
|15
|352
|35.20
|148.52
|54
MOST WICKETS IN SRI LANKA VS BANGLADESH IN T20Is
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)
|12
|14
|9.25
|29.07
|4/21
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|9
|12
|6.48
|15.66
|3/24
|Lasith Malinga (SL)
|6
|11
|7.37
|14.63
|3/20
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Edmund makes international debut as first I-League player in five years
- NZ vs AFG Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 WC match?
- SL vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head record; Overall stats, most runs, wickets
- NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024 Dream 11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Afghanistan predicted 11, fantasy picks, squads
- Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, French Open 2024 Semifinal: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE