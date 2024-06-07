MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NZ vs AFG Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 WC match?

NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the match details, streaming info and full squads for the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in Guyana on Saturday.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 18:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan batsman Ibrahim Zadran plays a shot against Uganda.
Afghanistan batsman Ibrahim Zadran plays a shot against Uganda. | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA
infoIcon

Afghanistan batsman Ibrahim Zadran plays a shot against Uganda. | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA

New Zealand kickstarts its 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Afghanistan in Guyana on Saturday.

Afghanistan had begun its tournament with a convincing win over Uganda earlier this week.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info

When will New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Saturday, June 08, 2024. (IST)

When will New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 5:00 AM IST.

What time will the toss take place for New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 4:30 AM IST.

Where will New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

How to watch New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

THE SQUADS
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

New Zealand /

Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISSF Munich World Cup: Sift wins bronze in women’s 50m rifle 3P event
    PTI
  2. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: BAN vs SL predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Edmund makes international debut as first I-League player in five years
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs AFG Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 WC match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head record; Overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: BAN vs SL predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs AFG Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 WC match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head record; Overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024 Dream 11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Afghanistan predicted 11, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Strict security measures in place ahead of highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISSF Munich World Cup: Sift wins bronze in women’s 50m rifle 3P event
    PTI
  2. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: BAN vs SL predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Edmund makes international debut as first I-League player in five years
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs AFG Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 WC match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head record; Overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment