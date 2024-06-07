NZ vs AFG Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 WC match?

New Zealand kickstarts its 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Afghanistan in Guyana on Saturday.

Afghanistan had begun its tournament with a convincing win over Uganda earlier this week.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info

When will New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Saturday, June 08, 2024. (IST)

When will New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 5:00 AM IST.

What time will the toss take place for New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 4:30 AM IST.

Where will New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

How to watch New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.