SL vs NEP Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Sri Lanka vs Nepal; Ground inspection at 6 AM IST

SL vs NEP Live Score: Follow for all live updates from the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Sri Lanka and Nepal happening in Florida on Wednesday.

Updated : Jun 12, 2024 05:44 IST

Team Sportstar
Groundsmen sweep water from the covers as rain delays the start of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Groundsmen sweep water from the covers as rain delays the start of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) | Photo Credit: Lynne Sladky
Groundsmen sweep water from the covers as rain delays the start of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) | Photo Credit: Lynne Sladky

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Sri Lanka and Nepal happening in Florida on Wednesday. 

Rain forecast for the day!

  • June 12, 2024 05:32
    Rain reads!

    T20 World Cup Diary: Cricket, rum and Bajan hospitality - true spirit of Barbados

    Rum and cricket are the twin lifebloods of this tiny coral island, where coconut trees, tropical drinks, and foam-crested azure waves further enhance its allure.

  • June 12, 2024 05:24
    Inspection update!

    Next inspection at 8:30 PM local time (6 AM IST). 

  • June 12, 2024 05:21
    Update 5:30 am IST

    Reports suggesting there will be an inspection at 8:30pm local time which is 40 minutes from now. 

  • June 12, 2024 04:55
    Update!

    Looks like the rain has stopped at Lauderhill. We are nowhere close to start though as lot of standing water has to be cleared by the ground staff.

  • June 12, 2024 04:47
    What is the cut-off time for the game?

    The cut-off time for a five-over game is 10:48 local time which is three hours and forty minutes away, but the rain has to relent following which the ground staff must get to work.

  • June 12, 2024 04:37
    Flood Warning issued for Florida!

  • June 12, 2024 04:15
    What time will the toss take place for SL vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match?

    The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match is scheduled to take place at 4:30 AM IST.

  • June 12, 2024 04:14
    PREDICTED PLAYING XIs 

    Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Airee, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara

    Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

  • June 12, 2024 04:05
    T20 World Cup Group D Points Table


  • June 12, 2024 04:03
    Grim prediction!
  • June 12, 2024 03:50
    Streaming Info

    How to watch SL vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

    The Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How to watch SL vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

    The Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

  • June 12, 2024 03:42
    Preview

    Sri Lanka will take on Nepal in the 23rd match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on Wednesday. 

    The Wanindu Hasaranga-led team is yet to open its account in the tournament, succumbing to consecutive defeats against Bangladesh and South Africa. The team currently sits fourth in Group D. 

    Meanwhile, Nepal suffered an eight-wicket loss against Netherlands in its previous game and is languishing at the bottom of its group. 

  • June 12, 2024 03:30
    Welcome

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Sri Lanka and Nepal. 

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Sri Lanka /

Nepal

