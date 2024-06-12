SL vs NEP Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Sri Lanka vs Nepal; Ground inspection at 6 AM IST

Rain forecast for the day!
- June 12, 2024 05:24Inspection update!
Next inspection at 8:30 PM local time (6 AM IST).
- June 12, 2024 05:21Update 5:30 am IST
Reports suggesting there will be an inspection at 8:30pm local time which is 40 minutes from now.
- June 12, 2024 04:55Update!
Looks like the rain has stopped at Lauderhill. We are nowhere close to start though as lot of standing water has to be cleared by the ground staff.
- June 12, 2024 04:47What is the cut-off time for the game?
The cut-off time for a five-over game is 10:48 local time which is three hours and forty minutes away, but the rain has to relent following which the ground staff must get to work.
- June 12, 2024 04:37Flood Warning issued for Florida!
- June 12, 2024 04:15What time will the toss take place for SL vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match is scheduled to take place at 4:30 AM IST.
- June 12, 2024 04:14PREDICTED PLAYING XIs
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Airee, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
- June 12, 2024 04:05T20 World Cup Group D Points Table
- June 12, 2024 04:03Grim prediction!
- June 12, 2024 03:50Streaming Info
How to watch SL vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?
The Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch SL vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?
The Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
- June 12, 2024 03:42Preview
Sri Lanka will take on Nepal in the 23rd match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on Wednesday.
The Wanindu Hasaranga-led team is yet to open its account in the tournament, succumbing to consecutive defeats against Bangladesh and South Africa. The team currently sits fourth in Group D.
Meanwhile, Nepal suffered an eight-wicket loss against Netherlands in its previous game and is languishing at the bottom of its group.
- June 12, 2024 03:30Welcome
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Sri Lanka and Nepal.
- SL vs NEP Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Sri Lanka vs Nepal; Ground inspection at 6 AM IST
- Australia vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Updates: AUS wins toss, elects to bowl v NAM; Playing 11s OUT!
- Indian Grand Prix III: Chance for late surge for Indian track and field athletes to qualify for Paris 2024
- FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings; Salah rescues Egypt in draw against Guinea-Bissau
- Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Controversy erupts as Qatar’s equaliser given despite ball rolling out of play
